‘Dune’ Lands 10 Oscar Nominations, Including Best Picture

Dune has secured ten Oscar nominations, including for best picture.

The epic from Warner Bros. and Legendary will also compete in the following categories: best costume design, best sound, best original score, best adapted screenplay, best film editing, best makeup and hairstyling, best cinematography, best production design and best visual effects.

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve was snubbed in the best director category and the film did not land any acting nominations.

Going into Tuesday’s nominations, Dune was a favorite to earn a best picture nomination and was seen as the type of genre blockbuster that could fare well with the Academy, ala Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), which also landed ten nominations, including for best picture.

Dune earned $399 million globally, a strong haul considering it also debuted day-and-date on HBO Max domestically. The film adapted the first half of Frank Herbert’s seminal 1965 sci-fi novel, and Legendary and Warner Bros. are quickly moving ahead with a sequel, due out Oct. 20, 2023. The first installment starred Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, and featured a sprawling cast that included Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin and Zendaya.

Previously, Villeneuve’s Arrival (2016) was nominated for best picture and saw him earn a best director nomination.