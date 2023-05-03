‘Dune: Part Two’ Trailer Brings War to Arrakis

The Dune: Part Two trailer promises that filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s sequel will deliver more action than his first installment. That’s a notion Villeneuve shared last week at CinemaCon, when he showed off the first footage from the sequel.

“Part One is more of a contemplative movie. Part Two is an action-packed, epic war movie. It is much more dense. We went to all new locations,” said Villeneuve. “I didn’t want a feeling of repetition. It’s all new sets. Everything is new.”

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya once again star in the film, from Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros. Returning stars also include Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica Atreides), Javier Bardem (Stilgar), Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck), Stellan Skarsgård (Baron Vladimir Harkonnen), Dave Bautista (Glossu Rabban Harkonnen), Charlotte Rampling (Reverend Mother Mohiam) and Stephen McKinley Henderson (Thufir Hawat).

An albino Austin Butler appears in the trailer as Feyd Rautha, whom Villeneuve has described as an “Olympic sword master crossed with a psychotic serial killer.” Other new castmembers include Christopher Walken as the Emperor, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot and Souheila Yacoub as Shishakli, among others.

Dune: Part Two is based on Frank Herbert’s seminal novel and has a script from Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts. It has a release date of Nov. 3.

The first Dune was released day-and-date on HBO Max, and despite pandemic challenges still managed to bring in a strong $400 million at the box office. It was also an awards contender, taking home six Oscars and getting a nomination for best picture. Villeneuve has said he is potentially interested in a third installment as well, based on Herbert’s Dune Messiah (1969), the second in the series.