‘Dune’ Moves Release Back 3 Weeks

Several Warner Bros. titles are on the move.

Dune will move from an Oct. 1 release to Oct. 22, available day-and-date in on HBO Max and in theaters, also in 3D and IMAX formats. Insiders say that the movie was prompted by the want to give the film more distance from Bond film No Time to Die, which opens Oct. 8.

The sci-fi adventure film will take over the date previously held by Clint Eastwood’s latest, Cry Macho, which will move from to Sept. 17. Also a part of the shuffle is the Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark that will move back a week to an Oct. 1 date.

Dune, from director Denis Villeneuve, stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac and Josh Brolin. It will have its world premiere out-of-competition at the 78th Venice International Film Festival Sept. 3. On its new date, Dune will be opening opposite Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho from Focus Features and Wes Anderons’ The French Dispatch, which also stars Chalamet.