‘Dune: Part Two’ Debuts Trailer Selling It as an “Epic War Movie” at CinemaCon

Timothée Chalamet is seen in the first installment of 'Dune.'

Dune: Part Two is coming into focus, with filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and stars Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya showing off a new trailer for the Warner Bros. and Legendary sequel at CinemaCon Tuesday.

“Part One is more of a contemplative movie. Part Two is an action-packed, epic, war movie. It is much more dense. We went to all new locations,” said Villeneuve, before debuting the trailer, which did not appear online afterwards. “I didn’t want a feeling of repetition. It’s all new sets. Everything is new.”

He also said that while 40 percent of the first film was shot in Imax, 100 percent of this film was shot in Imax.

“In the first movie, Paul is a student,” said Chalamet of his character, Paul Atreides. “We really see Paul Atrides become a leader … become a redeemer of the Fremen people in a sense.”

The trailer indeed looked epic in scope, with a centerpiece being Paul’s first ride on a Sandworm and preparing for a Chrys Nife battle with Austin Butler, who joins the cast as the notorious Feyd Rautha, who appears as a bald albino in the trailer.

Villeneuve described franchise newcomer Butler’s character as an “Olympic sword-master crossed with a psychotic serial killer.”

The trailer concludes with Paul standing in front of thousands of Freman, raising his hands to the cheering crowd.

Other new castmembers this time around include Christopher Walken as the Emperor, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot and Souheila Yacoub as Shishakli, among others.

The epic continues the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s acclaimed bestseller Dune, with returning stars like Chalamet (Paul Atreides), Zendaya (Chani), Rebecca Ferguson (Lady Jessica Atreides), Javier Bardem (Stilgar), Josh Brolin (Gurney Halleck), Stellan Skarsgård (Baron Vladimir Harkonnen), Dave Bautista (Glossu Rabban Harkonnen), Charlotte Rampling (Reverend Mother Mohiam) and Stephen McKinley Henderson (Thurfir Hawat).

This follow-up film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The film not only will be closely watched as it is an anticipated title packed with A-list stars but because the rollout of the first installment was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It hit theaters and HBO Max day-and-date in October 2021, and went on to gross north of $400 million globally. It also snagged six Academy Awards including wins for sound, achievement in visual effects, production design, original score, film editing and cinematography. Needless to say, expectations for Dune: Part Two are high.

Villeneuve directed Dune: Part Two from a script he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Herbert’s novel. Villeneuve, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick produced with Spaihts, Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Thomas Tull, Richard P. Rubinstein and John Harrison taking executive producer credits.

Villeneuve’s creative team includes Oscar-winning director of photography Greig Fraser, costume designer Jacqueline West, make-up, hair and prosthetic designer Donald Mowat, Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer, Oscar-winning production designer Patrice Vermette, Oscar-winning editor Joe Walker, Oscar-winning visual effects supervisor Paul Lambert, and Oscar-winning special effects supervisor Gerd Nefzer. Dune filmed on location in Budapest, Abu Dhabi, Jordan and Italy.

Dune: Part Two is set to hit theaters on Nov. 3. CinemaCon, the convention of National Association of Theatre Owners, is being held inside Caesars Palace in Las Vegas through April 27.