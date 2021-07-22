‘Dune’ Unveils Trailer for Ambitious Sci-Fi Adaptation

Last September, the first trailer to Dune was released to much fanfare. Ten months later, Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi adaptation is back after a long delay due to COVID-19 upending the theatrical marketplace. Timothee Chalamet stars in Dune as Paul, heir to House Atreides.

The new trailer opens with Chani (Zendaya) narrating a look at her desert planet Arrakis, explaining how the empire has exploited the planet for its natural resource known as Spice, and how her people have fought back. Spice is needed to conduct interstellar travel, making it the most valuable resource in the known universe. The film sees House Atreides — led by Leto (Oscar Isaac) — take stewardship over Arrakis.

Dune, from Legendary and Warner Bros., is part one of a planned two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic novel, which is credited with inspiring works such as Star Wars. It also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista, David Dastmalchian, Charlotte Rampling and Stellan Skarsgard, as the villainous Baron Harkonnen. Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth penned the script.

In addition to the film, Dune is being spun off as a TV show. Dune will debut in theaters and on HBO Max on Oct. 22.