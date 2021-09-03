Venice: Denis Villeneuve Makes Plea For People to Watch His “Immersive” ‘Dune’ on the Big Screen

Denis Villeneuve has called on people to see his epic adaptation of Dune in cinemas, insisting that it was a film made to be seen on the biggest screen possible.

Speaking just after the film’s first press screening at the Venice Film Festival — arguably the event’s hottest ticket and one that saw a mad scramble for seats when they became available earlier in the week — Villeneuve said he tried to “design a movie that would be as immersive as possible.”

“At the end of the day, these are of course difficult times for everybody – safety first. If the audience feels comfortable, I encourage them to watch it on the big screen,” he said. “It has been dreamed, designed and shot thinking Imax. When you watch this movie on the big screen, it’s a physical experience.”

With Dune the first of a two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert’s iconic science fiction novel, the question still remains whether the second installment — which hasn’t gone into production — will be made, and what the benchmark will be for it to get the official go-ahead from Warner Bros.

“I’m not the one who draws the line, but one thing for sure is that Warner Bros. and Legendary are proud of the movie and are putting all their efforts towards bringing it to the big screen, which I’m very happy about,” he said. “We’ll see how it goes.”

Dune’s lead Timothee Chalamet, also at the press conference alongside fellow cast members Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem and Oscar Isaac, threw his voice behind his director. The star said that making Dune had been the “honor of a lifetime,” and that making a sequel would “be a dream.”