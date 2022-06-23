‘Dune’ VFX Company DNEG Adds Two Oscar-Winning VFX Supervisors

London-headquartered VFX company DNEG, whose recent work includes Stranger Things and the Oscar-winning effects in Dune, has added a pair of veteran VFX supervisors to its team: Eric Brevig and Greg Butler.

Brevig served as VFX supervisor on 1990’s Total Recall, for which he received the Academy Award. He earned additional Oscar nominations for his work on Men In Black (1997), which earned him a BAFTA nomination; and Pearl Harbor (2001).

Butler won an Oscar and BAFTA for Sam Mendes’ WWI movie 1917, and a BAFTA for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011).

DNEG’s current and recent work includes Black Adam, Bullet Train, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Jurassic World Dominion. Last month, DNEG reupped its multiyear services deal with Netflix for $350 million, which includes upcoming productions such as Knives Out 2, The School for Good and Evil, The Adam Project and Slumberland.