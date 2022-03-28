Oscars: The Winners by Film

The 94th Academy Awards have come and gone in a night that saw Oscar wealth spread around a number of films, with no clear winner. In terms of Oscar gold, Dune was the top winner of the night with six statues in the crafts categories, though it did not win best picture and was not nominated in the acting categories. Best picture winner CODA took home three, the second most of any film.

Here’s a breakdown of Oscar wins by film.

Dune — six wins

Dune secured wins for cinematography (Greig Fraser), editing (Joe Walker), score (Hans Zimmer), visual effects (Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer), production design (Patrice Vermette; set decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos) and sound (Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett).

Coda — three wins

CODA became the first streaming film to nab best picture. It also won best supporting actor for breakout Troy Kotsur) and an adapted screenplay Oscar for writer-director Siân Heder.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye — two wins

The Eyes of Tammy Faye won for best actress (Jessica Chastain) and makeup and hairstyling (Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh).

Belfast — one win

Belfast secured an original screenplay win for Kenneth Branagh, his first Oscar. The filmmaker and actor has been nominated six times, dating back to 1990 for Henry V.

Cruella — one win

The film took home an Oscar in the costume design category for Jenny Beavan.

Drive My Car — one win

Also nominated for best picture, Drive My Car won in the best international feature category.

Encanto — one win

Encanto won one Oscar for best animated feature.

King Richard — one win

King Richard nabbed a long-awaited best actor statue for Will Smith, who was at the center of one of the most shocking episodes in Oscar history, when he stormed up on stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock, who had made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The Long Goodbye — one win

The animated short saw Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed take home statues.

No Time to Die — one win

Daniel Craig’s last outing as James Bond, secured a best original song Oscar for the title track by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell.

Power of the Dog — one win

Power of the Dog was a frontrunner going into the ceremony, with 12 nominations. But it took home just one win, with Jane Campion nabbing best director.

The Queen of Basketball — one win

Ben Proudfoot won his first Oscar for documentary short.

Summer of Soul — one wi

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein took home wins for the documentary feature.

West Side Story — one win

Ariana DeBose made history as the first openly queer woman of color to win an Oscar, taking home a statue for the supporting actor category.

The Windshield Wiper — one win

Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez took home statues for best animated short.