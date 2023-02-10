‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Super Bowl Spot Unveiled

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is bringing a little fantasy to the Super Bowl. Paramount and eOne have unveiled the Super Bowl spot for the film, inspired by the popular roll-playing game.

Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page, Michelle Rodriguez and Sophia Lillis star in the feature, which is from writer-directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. The duo are known for their comedic chops as the directors of Game Night, and they bring that sensibility to the fantasy realm in the movie. Hugh Grant, who also stars in the film, has compared the comedy to that of the classic film Monty Python and the Holy Grail. The film is a big swing, as fantasy has not generally been successful at the box office over the past decade.

Dungeons & Dragons is due out in theaters March 31, and will have its debut next month at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas.

D&D has had a resurgence in pop culture in recent years, thanks in part to the ’80s-set Netflix series Stranger Things, which has incorporated it into its plotline. There is also a D&D show in the works at Paramount+ that is not related to the new film, as well as a documentary feature.

“I have been an avid player since I was 14 years old when I acted on the show Freaks & Geeks,” co-director Daley said at San Diego Comic-Con last year. “Anyone who plays D&D knows it’s not just a game. It is the feeling you get when you play the game.”