Dwayne Johnson Calls ‘Black Adam’ the “Hardest Undertaking of My Entire Career” As DC Film Wraps

Dwayne Johnson is telling fans straight-up Black Adam was the hardest film he has made — and given his enormous résumé, that is saying a lot.

The film superstar on Friday took to social media to announce that his upcoming DC film had indeed wrapped, but also to open up a bit about the brutal production.

“Incredible journey,” Johnson said in part. “Hardest undertaking of my entire career physically [and] mentally. Worth every second. Boundless gratitude to my 1,000+ crew members, actors and director, Jaume Collet-Serra. The hierarchy of power in DC Universe is changing.”

The Black Adam antihero star was responding to another tweet from a fan account that featured a video of Johnson thanking the crew for all their efforts and saying how excited he was for fans to see the picture.

Black Adam — which also stars Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, Quintessa Swindell and Pierce Brosnan — is now the second New Line/DC film following 2019’s hit Shazam! That hero is archrivals with Black Adam.

Like most projects, production on Black Adam was delayed due to the pandemic.

Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions are producing with Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo. FlynnPictureCo’s Scott Sheldon is serving as executive producer.

Black Adam is due in theaters July 29, 2022.