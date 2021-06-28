Dwayne Johnson, Chris Morgan Team for Mystery Holiday Movie ‘Red One’ at Amazon

The sleigh bells are ringing for Dwayne Johnson and Amazon Studios.

Johnson and his and Seven Bucks Productions have set up Red One, a unique Christmas-themed feature project that seems to offer the possibility of branding and business opportunities not just for the streaming side of Amazon but the e-commerce side as well.

The project will be written by Chris Morgan, the Fast and Furious scribe who worked with Johnson on four Fast movies as well as the Johnson-led 2019 spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw. And it is based on a original story by Hiram Garcia, Seven Bucks’ president of production.

Details are being kept in the workshop but Red One is described as “a globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy, imagining a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre,” according to the announcement Amazon made Monday.

The announcement made no mention of Big Red himself, Santa Claus, or the Christmas holiday, but several sources peg the project as Santa-centric.

Johnson is to star and produce the feature with Seven Bucks’ Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Morgan will also produce. No director is attached.

But Amazon and Seven Bucks are looking at this as potentially more than just a movie. “This unique concept represents a property that could encompass not only a tentpole film, but could reach beyond entertainment across multiple industries and businesses,” stated the announcement.

Sources said the businesses could include the gift-giving enterprises that thrive during the holiday season (and that, of course, includes Amazon and Amazon Prime).

The film aims to shoot in 2022 with a 2023 holiday release.

“Seven Bucks Productions is a leader in creating unique and compelling entertainment for the entire family, and we know Red One will continue that tradition,” said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke. “Hiram’s concept and the world he’s envisioned are uniquely original and we are so excited to team with Seven Bucks Productions and Chris Morgan to help bring it to life. Red One is just the first step in what we know will be a successful, collaborative venture.”

Enthused Johnson: “Hold my Mana, because this is exciting. Our Seven Bucks is very bullish on our partnership with Amazon Studios; underpinned with some innovation, some pioneering and a lot of positive energy and passion. I’ve been very impressed with Jen Salke and her team’s vision and ambition to create an enormous, fun and unique Red One holiday universe for families around the world to enjoy.”