Dwayne Johnson to Star in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ as Krypto the Super-Dog

Dwayne Johnson is ready to take a bite out of super-crime. The actor will voice star in DC’s League of Super-Pets, an upcoming animated feature in which he will play Krypto the Super-Dog, the canine best friend of Superman.

Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions has boarded the project, with Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia producing. Jared Stern penned the script and is co-directing with Sam Levine. Warner Bros. and Warner Animation Group says the film will feature an all-star voice cast to fill out the roster of animal heroes and villains. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Nicholas Stoller are executive producing.

Krypto first appeared in 1955’s Adventure Comics No. 210, and the canine would eventually team up with other animals with ties to DC’s biggest heroes, such as Ace the Bat-Hound and Topo, Aquaman’s pet octopus.

DC’s League of Super-Pets is due out May 20, 2022, and is the second DC project in the works for Johnson, who will headline Warners and New Line’s Black Adam, which will be released two months later on July 29, 2022.