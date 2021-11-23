Dwayne Johnson Is Superman’s Dog in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Trailer

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Dwayne Johnson is going from leading man to loyal sidekick in the first trailer for DC League of Super-Pets. The animated film voice stars Johnson as Krypto, the pet and sidekick of Superman.
When Superman and the Justice League go missing, Krypto enlists the help of a pack of shelter animals to save the day. —Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel.
Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves also voice star.
Jared Stern penned the script for DC League of Super-Pets and is co-directing with Sam Levine for Warner Bros. and Warner Animation Group.Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions is also behind the project, with Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia producing. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Nicholas Stoller are executive producing.
The film opens May 20, 2022. Just two months later, Johnson will be back on screens with DC’s Black Adam.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Laurence Fishburne
Casey Affleck to Lead Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Slingshot’ With Laurence Fishburne, Emily Beecham
-
Behind The Screen
IBC 2021 In-Person Event Canceled Amid COVID-19 Concerns in Host Country The Netherlands
-
-
XYZ Films
Sam Claflin, Veronica Echegui Romantic Comedy ‘Book of Love’ Picked Up by Prime Video (Exclusive)
-
Obituaries
Bart the Bear II, Seen in Such Films as ‘Into the Wild’ and ‘We Bought a Zoo,’ Dies at 21