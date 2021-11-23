Dwayne Johnson Is Superman’s Dog in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Trailer

Dwayne Johnson is going from leading man to loyal sidekick in the first trailer for DC League of Super-Pets. The animated film voice stars Johnson as Krypto, the pet and sidekick of Superman.

When Superman and the Justice League go missing, Krypto enlists the help of a pack of shelter animals to save the day. —Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel.

Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves also voice star.

Jared Stern penned the script for DC League of Super-Pets and is co-directing with Sam Levine for Warner Bros. and Warner Animation Group.Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions is also behind the project, with Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia producing. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Nicholas Stoller are executive producing.

The film opens May 20, 2022. Just two months later, Johnson will be back on screens with DC’s Black Adam.