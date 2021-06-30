Dylan Farrow Says Cosby, Franco Case Outcomes Show How Justice System “Continually Fails” Sexual Assault Survivors

Dylan Farrow on Wednesday blasted Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction being overturned and the separate news that James Franco agreed to pay $2.2 million to settle sexual misconduct lawsuit as a “travesty.”

The Woody Allen accuser posted a lengthy message to social media saying she was heartbroken for all the victims and that she feared the two outcomes would have devastating repercussions.

“For those who question myself and other survivors about the reasons and timing of coming forward, I hope that today will serve a teachable moment on empathy and why it takes years — if ever — for someone to discuss their abuse,” Farrow wrote. “Many survivors will look at the events of today and decide it’s not worth it; that even when justice is served, it can be taken away.”

The disgraced former TV and film star Cosby had his sexual assault conviction overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court after it found he was denied protection against self-incrimination. He has been set free.

Also on Wednesday, the disgraced Oscar-nominated Franco agreed to pay $2,235,000 to resolve a lawsuit alleging he pushed acting students from his former class into performing increasingly explicit sex scenes on camera.

In her post, Farrow called the outcomes a “perfect example of how, not just our society, but our justice system continually fails survivors of sexual assault.”

Farrow was recently featured in the powerful HBO docuseries Allen v. Farrow, which examined her allegation of sexual abuse made against Allen in 1992.

She concluded in her post, “Perpetrators see what has happened today and know their crimes will go unpunished. We need to see real, meaningful change in our system before we ever hope to achieve justice.”