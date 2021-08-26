Dylan Penn Ready to Direct Her Father Sean Penn After ‘Flag Day’ Debut

Dylan Penn and Sean Penn attend a special screening of Sean Penn's "Flag Day" at The Directors Guild of America on August 11, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

The first time Sean Penn approached his daughter, Dylan, to take on the role of Jennifer in a project called Flag Day, she was just 15 years old. “It was a hard no,” Dylan tells The Hollywood Reporter of the film that her father never completely abandoned. “Fifteen years later, I’m 30 now, and I just had a different view on how amazing this role was and how incredible the story is.”

The MGM release, now in theaters, is based on Jennifer Vogel’s memoir about a young woman (Dylan Penn) coming to terms with a troubled family life with her counterfeiter father (Sean Penn) and alcoholic mother (Katheryn Winnick). With their debut collaboration in the can, Dylan Penn says she’s ready to return the favor and make her directorial debut with a film starring her famous father.

“I’d like to flip it around,” she notes. And it’s not just a pie in the sky dream. “Oh no, I have a script,” Dylan said with a smile. “I’m ready. I need the money first and then I need to cast him so I can talk about it more.”

As for her father, he’s in: “I know from the experience of working on this film that she will be a wonderful director and I would assume that if that’s what she wants to happen, it will.”

