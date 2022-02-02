‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’ to Open the 2022 TCM Classic Film Festival

A 40th anniversary screening of Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial will kick off the 13th annual TCM Classic Film Festival on April 21, it was announced Wednesday.

Spielberg and producers Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall are scheduled to be in attendance for the screening at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

“I was 15 years old when E.T. came out, and what was true then remains so today; the film continues to speak to both children and adults. And it’s fair to say that this is the most influential family film since The Wizard of Oz,” Ben Mankiewicz, TCM primetime anchor and host of the festival, said in a statement.

“When Steven Spielberg started work on E.T., he didn’t imagine he was making a movie with mass appeal,” he continued. “We don’t get to say this often, but boy, was Spielberg wrong.”

Added TCM general manager Pola Changnon: “E.T. is the perfect example of a modern classic movie that combines both innovative direction and heartfelt performances. This film is beloved by millions around the world, and we’re honored to have it open our festival.”

E.T. premiered June 11, 1982, and would become the highest-grossing film in history at the time, passing Star Wars (1977). Its worldwide take is $792.9 million, or $2.29 billion in today’s dollars.

After two “virtual” years thanks to the pandemic, the TCM festival returns with fans April 21-24 with the theme “All Together Now: Back to the Big Screen.”

Lily Tomlin will be honored with a hand and footprint ceremony in the TCL Chinese courtyard, and Leonard Maltin will receive the third Robert Osborne Award, which recognizes an individual who has helped keep the cultural heritage of classic film alive for future generations.

Among the films announced so far: After the Thin Man (1936), Drunken Master II (1994), Force of Evil (1948), Giant (1956), The Last of Sheila (1973), Lilies of the Field (1963), Peggy Sue Got Married (1986), Portrait of Jennie (1948) and The Wizard of Oz (1939).