E.T. Goes on the Auction Block in December

Turner Classic Movies and Julien’s Auctions are giving you the chance to own an eponymous mechatronic model employed for Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. All you need is an estimated $2 million to $3 million to make it happen.

E.T and other movie items will go on the auction block when an event billed as “Icons & Idols: Hollywood” takes place live Dec. 17-18 in Beverly Hills and online at JuliensLive.com.

The headliner is the E.T. Hero “No. 1” model that Spielberg brought to life in his 1982 classic. Predating modern CGI technology and effects, the cinematographic marvel, built in 1981, featured 85 points of movement and is regarded as an engineering masterpiece.

“We could not be more honored than to work with the family of Carlo Rambaldi, caretakers of one of the most incredible pop culture figures in the history of Hollywood — E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,” Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien’s, said in a statement. “Rambaldi was a pioneer in the field, and his artistry brought unreal characters to life in a way that has never been replicated with modern-day visual effects.”

The Italian-born Rambaldi won the visual effects Oscar, shared with Dennis Muren and Kenneth Smith, for his work on the film.

Courtesy of TCM

Among the items also up for bidding are three dresses worn by Marilyn Monroe (estimate: $40,000 to $80,000); the Oscar trophy presented to Phantom of the Opera cinematographer W. Howard Greene in 1944 ($80,000 to $100,000); Charlton Heston’s original Moses “Holy Staff” from The Ten Commandments ($40,000 to $60,000); Everlast boxing gloves and shorts worn by Robert De Niro in Raging Bull ($30,000 to $50,000); an original Nimbus 2000 broom belonging to Daniel Radcliffe’s Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone ($80,000 to $100,000); and other props from Titanic, Rocky, The Phantom Menace, Alien and Captain America: The First Avenger.

“This auction truly runs the spectrum of film history, from the classics to the modern era, and Julien’s is yet again making these unbelievably rare items accessible to film lovers everywhere,” said Pola Changnon, general manager of TCM.

Registration is required to bid in this online auction and can be done at the exhibition or online before the sale at JuliensAuctions.com. For inquiries, email info@juliensauctions.com or call (310) 836-1818.