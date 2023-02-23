‘Easter Sunday’ Writer Re-Teams with Amblin for Comedy ‘Princes’

Writer/Executive Producer Ken Cheng attends as DreamWorks Pictures and Reliance Entertainment presents the premiere of Easter Sunday at the TCL Chinese Theater on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 in Hollywood, CA

Ken Cheng — the writer behind comedy Easter Sunday – is reteaming with Amblin Partners on an original comedy called Princes. The feature pitch is described as a “cross-cultural buddy comedy.”

Amblin and Cheng previously worked together on Universal and Rideback’s Easter Sunday, which starred comedian Jo Koy as a man returning home to celebrate Easter with his overbearing family. The feature debuted theatrically in August and was from filmmaker Jay Chandrasekhar.

Upcoming for Cheng is The Great Chinese Art Heist, a Warner Bros. project based on a GQ magazine article of the same name. Conde Nast is set to produce and Jon M. Chu is attached to direct. He is also producing and writing a feature adaptation of the New York magazine article “Chateau Sucker” for Bound Entertainment.

Cheng — who is a co-founder of the production company and creative incubator, Crab Club, Inc., alongside Jessica Gao and Jimmy O. Yang — is represented by Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment and Yorn Levine.