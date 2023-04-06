×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Domhnall Gleeson Joins Julianne Moore in Apple Drama ‘Echo Valley’

Sydney Sweeney will also star in the feature from 'Mare of Easttown' writer Brad Ingelsby.

Domhnall Gleeson
Domhnall Gleeson MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Domhnall Gleeson will join Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney in the original drama Echo Valley from Apple.

Michael Pearce, who won a BAFTA for Beast, will direct Echo Valley, which counts Ridley Scott as a producer and has a screenplay from Mare of Easttown creator Brad Ingelsby.

Echo Valley centers on Kate Garrett (Moore), who is reeling from a personal tragedy and spending her days boarding and training horses at the picturesque Echo Valley Farm, in southeast Pennsylvania. When her wayward daughter Clare (Sweeney) arrives late one night covered in someone else’s blood, the story veers into thriller territory and examines how far a mother will go to save her child.

Related Stories

Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney
Movies

Julianne Moore, Sydney Sweeney to Play Mother and Daughter in Apple's 'Echo Valley'

Julianne Moore and Justice Smith in Sharper.
Movies

'Sharper' Review: Julianne Moore and Sebastian Stan in a Simmering Thriller That Never Reaches Full Boil

Gleeson will play Jackie, a local criminal who forces himself into Kate’s life, disrupting her quiet existence with secrets about her family.  

Ingelsby, who developed the story with Michael Pruss, earned acclaim for his crime limited series Mare of Easttown, which won four Emmys and became a breakout show for HBO.

Scott produces the upcoming feature via Scott Free. Pruss, Ingelsby and Kevin Walsh produce for The Walsh Company. Executive producers include Scott Greenberg, Scott Free’s Rebecca Feuer and Nicole Jordan-Webber. Erika Olde and Sam Roseme executive produce via Black Bicycle Entertainment. Tanja Tawadjoh will co-produce. 

Gleeson, who is repped by Paradigm and The Agency, has recent credits that include HBO miniseries White House Plumbers.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad