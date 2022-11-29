Ed Helms Joins Jennifer Garner in Netflix Comedy ‘Family Leave’

Ed Helms is joining Jennifer Garner in Netflix’s body switch comedy Family Leave.

Based on Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s book Bedtime For Mommy, the story follows Jess and Bill Walker, who are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent and more distant.

The rest of the logline reads: “When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch, on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives, can the Walkers unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout?”

McG is set to direct from a script by Adam Sztykiel (Black Adam). McG, who has a long history with Netflix that includes titles The Babysitter and Tall Girl, will also produce along with Wonderland partner Mary Viola.

Lawrence Grey and Ben Everard will produce for Grey Matter Productions, along with Nicole King Solaka for Linden Entertainment, and Garner. David Hyman and Jason Brian Rosenthal will exec produce.

Helms, repped by UTA, Artists First, and Schreck Rose, was recently seen in Peacock series Rutherford Falls, which he also co-created, and Sundance comedy There There.