Eddie Murphy to Star Opposite Jonah Hill in Kenya Barris-Directed Comedy (Exclusive)

Eddie Murphy will star opposite Jonah Hill in an untitled comedy feature that Kenya Barris is directing for Netflix.

The move reunites Murphy with Barris, a writer on Murphy’s Coming 2 America, the comedy sequel to the comedian’s 1980s classic that proved to be a big streaming hit for Amazon earlier this year.

For the Netflix comedy, Hill and Barris co-wrote the script and are producing via the latter’s Khalabo Ink Society banner, with Hill through his Strong Baby shingle. Also producing is Kevin Misher of Misher Films.

Plot details are being kept secret, but it is said to be an incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics and how clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences shape and affect relationships. Murphy and Hill will find themselves on opposite sides of some of those divides.

Barris is making his feature directorial debut with the project, which is being exec produced by Mychelle Deschamp and Hale Rothstein for Khalabo Ink Society, Strong Baby’s Matt Dines and Ali Goodwin and Andy Berman of Misher Films. Also exec producing are David Hyman and Charisse Hewitt Webster.

Murphy, one of the dominant box office forces in the 1980s and 1990s thanks to his wide-ranging comedies, is a known quantity at Netflix as he returned from a movie hiatus in the 2010s with the well-regarded and boisterous 2019 biopic, Dolemite is My Name, which was an awards circuit player for the streamer. He last starred in Coming 2 America and is currently developing a sequel to another 80s hit, Beverly Hills Cop.

