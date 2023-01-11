Eddie Murphy Quotes Will Smith’s Infamous Oscars Line During Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Eddie Murphy reflected on his past, not to mention a major Oscars moment, while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2023 Golden Globes.

While receiving one of the night’s biggest honors, given to an individual for outstanding contributions to entertainment, Murphy kept it brief but thanked those who had helped him along the way.

“I want to say thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press for bestowing this prestigious honor on me,” the previous Golden Globe winner for Dreamgirls said from the stage. “I’ve been in show business for 46 years, and I’ve been in the movie business for 41 years, so this has been a long time in the making, and it is greatly appreciated.”

He thanked his wife, Paige, and his team, along with a number of producers whom he has worked with over the years, including Brian Grazer, Jerry Bruckheimer and John Davis. Murphy ended his speech by claiming to offer three pointers to up-and-upcoming performers who want to have a career similar to his own.

“There is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve prosperity and peace of mind,” Murphy said. “Pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your fucking mouth.” His reference to that infamous line — which Smith delivered while seated at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony to presenter Chris Rock after Smith slapped him — was met with laughter and applause from those in attendance.

In a statement announcing Murphy’s honor in December, HFPA president Helen Hoehne said that the group is “thrilled to be celebrating the lasting impact on film and television that his career — in front of and behind the camera — has had through the decades.”

Previous recipients include Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, George Clooney, Denzel Washington, Tom Hanks, Jane Fonda, Morgan Freeman, Robert De Niro, Audrey Hepburn, Harrison Ford, Jodie Foster, Sophia Loren and Robin Williams.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards ceremony took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills and was hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

