‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Win ACE Eddie Awards

'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

American Cinema Editors handed out its 73rd Eddie Awards on Sunday, with Top Gun: Maverick editor Eddie Hamilton and Everything Everywhere All at Once editor Paul Rogers collecting trophies for best edited dramatic feature and comedy feature, respectively.

Everything Everywhere – which won the BAFTA in film editing – and Top Gun: Maverick, along with Eddie nominees Jonathan Redmond and Matt Villa for Elvis, Monika Willi for Tár and Mikkel E.G. Nielsen for The Banshees of Inisherin are nominated for the Oscar in film editing.

Everything Everywhere’s Rogers thanked mentors, friends and family, including the Daniels, remembering cutting the movie during lockdown. He also urged diversity, saying, “We can choose what stories we get to tell.” Hamilton wasn’t in attendance and colleagues accepted, reading thanks to those including Tom Cruise and Chris McQuarrie.

Also on Sunday at UCLA’s Royce Hall, Ken Schretzmann and Holly Klein collected the animated feature prize, for their work on Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio; and Erin Casper and Jocelyne Chaput topped the theatrical feature documentary competition with Fire of Love.

In the categories for series episodes, Eddie winners included John M. Valerio for the “Arrivederci” episode of The White Lotus; Simon Smith for the “One Way Out” episode of Andor; and Stephanie Filo, Bradinn French, Taylor Joy Mason and S. Robyn Wilson for the “Save My Edges, I’m A Donor” episode of A Black Lady Sketch Show.

“There are not many post teams that look like us,” said Filo of the Black Ladies Sketch Show‘s team of Black editors. “We hope to see so many more that look like us.”

The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood was honored with the Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, presented by her Love & Basketball star Sanaa Lathan. “You have given generations of girls and and women of color, heroes that look like them,” Lathan said. “You are a fierce woman just like your Woman King.”

Accepting at her alma mater, the director recognized her team, especially her “forever editor” Shropshire, who is “embedded in the DNA of my work.” She urged the community to give more artists an opportunity, saying too many are “locked out not because of a lack of talent, but a lack of opportunity.”

Bryan Cranston presented a Career Achievement Award to Emmy- and Eddie-winning Breaking Bad editor Lynne Willingham. He received applause as he said she has established herself “not as a female editor, but an editor.”

“I didn’t get her alone,” she said, thanking family, friends and colleagues from assistants to producers. She got a laugh when she thanked her husband and fellow editor Chris Willingham for his notes.

Oscar-nominated editor Don Zimmerman (Coming Home, Heaven Can Wait) also received a Career Achievement Award. Presenting, director Dean Parisot remembers landing a meeting with “Big D” when he was looking for an editor for GalaxyQuest. His wife and editor, the late Sally Menke, warned him, “Don’t mess it up.” They became great collaborators and friends, who Parisot described as a mentor.

Zimmerman thanked his colleagues, friends and family (including several who work in the business) and the “lifelong friendships” he has made. “Many of you all experience your own amazing journey and longevity in this industry as I have.”

Additional presenters included RRR director S.S. Rajamouli and Triangle of Sadness helmer Ruben Östlund.

Host Ashley Nicole Black (A Black Lady Sketch Show) got the show started, celebrating the editors and getting a big laugh when she said, “You make directors think your hard work was their idea.”

The complete list of winners follows:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Drama, Theatrical)

All Quiet on the Western Front

Sven Budelmann, BFS

Elvis

Matt Villa, ACE ASE

Jonathan Redmond

Tár

Monika Willi

Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)|

Eddie Hamilton, ACE

The Woman King

Terilyn A. Shropshire, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Comedy, Theatrical)

The Banshees of Inisherin

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, ACE

Everything, Everywhere, All at Once (WINNER)

Paul Rogers

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Bob Ducsay, ACE

The Menu

Christopher Tellefsen, ACE

Triangle of Sadness

Ruben Östlund

Mikel Cee Karlsson

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM (Theatrical or Non-Theatrical)

The Bad Guys

John Venzon, ACE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (WINNER)

Ken Schretzmann, ACE

Holly Klein

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Dean Fleischer-Camp

Nick Paley

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

James Ryan, ACE

Turning Red

Nicholas C. Smith, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Theatrical)

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Amy Foote

Joe Bini

Brian A. Kates, ACE

Fire of Love (WINNER)

Erin Casper

Jocelyne Chaput



Good Night Oppy

Helen Kearns, ACE

Rejh Cabrera

Moonage Daydream

Brett Morgen

Navalny

Langdon Page

Maya Hawke

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Non-Theatrical)

The Andy Warhol Diaries: “Collab: Andy & Basquiat”

Steve Ross

George Carlin’s American Dream (WINNER)

Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE

The Last Movie Stars: “Luck is an Art”

Barry Poltermann

Luci and Desi

Robert A. Martinez

Pelosi in the House

Geof Bartz, ACE

BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

The Conners: “Of Missing Minds and Missing Fries”

Brian Schnuckel, ACE

How I Met Your Father: “Timing is Everything”

Susan Federman, ACE

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Art of Negotiation” (WINNER)

Chris Poulos

BEST EDITED SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

Atlanta: “Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World.”

Kyle Reiter, ACE

Isaac Hagy, ACE

Barry: “710N”

Franky Guttman

Barry: “Starting Now”

Ali Greer

The Bear: “System” (WINNER)

Joanna Naugle

Only Murders in the Building: “I Know Who Did It”

Shelly Westerman, ACE

Payton Koch

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES

Andor: “One Way Out” (WINNER)

Simon Smith

Euphoria: “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird”

Aaron I. Butler, ACE

Julio Perez IV, ACE

Euphoria: “The Theater and Its Double”

Laura Zempel

Julio Perez IV, ACE

Nikola Boyanov

Severance: “In Perpetuity”

Geoffrey Richman, ACE

Erica Freed Marker, ACE

Severance: “The We We Are”

Geoffrey Richman, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (NON-THEATRICAL)

Fire Island

Brian A. Kates, ACE

Hocus Pocus 2

Julia Wong, ACE

A Jazzman’s Blues

Maysie Hoy, ACE

Prey

Angela M. Catanzaro, A.C.E.

Claudia Castello

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (WINNER)

Jamie Kennedy

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES

Gaslit: “Year of the Rat”

Joe Leonard, ACE

Obi-Wan Kenobi: “Part VI”

Kelley Dixon, ACE

Josh Earl, ACE

Station Eleven: “Unbroken Circle”

Anna Hauger, ACE

David Eisenberg

Yoni Reiss

Anthony McAfee

The White Lotus: “Abduction”

Heather Persons, ACE

The White Lotus: “Arrivederci” (WINNER)

John M. Valerio ACE

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES

Deadliest Catch: “Sailor’s Delight”

Isaiah Camp, ACE

Joe Mikan, ACE

Alexander Rubinow, ACE

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “Hard Racing”

Cassie Bennitt

Matt Rudge

Duncan Moir

Nic Zimmerman

Jack Foxton

Neil Clarkson

Vice: “Killing for Success & Marcos Returns” (WINNER)

Paula Salhany

Brandon Kiefer

Andrew Pattison

Catherine Lee

Victoria Lesiw

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL

A Black Lady Sketch Show: “Save My Edges, I’m A Donor!” (WINNER)

Stephanie Filo, ACE

Bradinn French

Taylor Mason

S. Robyn Wilson

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: “Police Interrogations”

Anthony Miale, ACE

Ryan Barger

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: “Volodymyr Zelenskyy Special”

Cori Wapnowska

Jon Higgins

BEST EDITED ANIMATED SERIES

Big Mouth: “Dadda Dia!”

Felipe Salazar

Bob’s Burgers: “Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner”

Jeremy Reuben, ACE

Love, Death & Robots: “Bad Travelling” (WINNER)

Kirk Baxter, ACE

ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING:

Adriana Guevara – New York University

Jazmin Jamias – American Film Institute (WINNER)

Tianze Sun – American Film Institute