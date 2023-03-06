‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Win ACE Eddie Awards

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
American Cinema Editors handed out its 73rd Eddie Awards on Sunday, with Top Gun: Maverick editor Eddie Hamilton and Everything Everywhere All at Once editor Paul Rogers collecting trophies for best edited dramatic feature and comedy feature, respectively.
Everything Everywhere – which won the BAFTA in film editing – and Top Gun: Maverick, along with Eddie nominees Jonathan Redmond and Matt Villa for Elvis, Monika Willi for Tár and Mikkel E.G. Nielsen for The Banshees of Inisherin are nominated for the Oscar in film editing.
Related Stories
Everything Everywhere’s Rogers thanked mentors, friends and family, including the Daniels, remembering cutting the movie during lockdown. He also urged diversity, saying, “We can choose what stories we get to tell.” Hamilton wasn’t in attendance and colleagues accepted, reading thanks to those including Tom Cruise and Chris McQuarrie.
Also on Sunday at UCLA’s Royce Hall, Ken Schretzmann and Holly Klein collected the animated feature prize, for their work on Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio; and Erin Casper and Jocelyne Chaput topped the theatrical feature documentary competition with Fire of Love.
In the categories for series episodes, Eddie winners included John M. Valerio for the “Arrivederci” episode of The White Lotus; Simon Smith for the “One Way Out” episode of Andor; and Stephanie Filo, Bradinn French, Taylor Joy Mason and S. Robyn Wilson for the “Save My Edges, I’m A Donor” episode of A Black Lady Sketch Show.
“There are not many post teams that look like us,” said Filo of the Black Ladies Sketch Show‘s team of Black editors. “We hope to see so many more that look like us.”
The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood was honored with the Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, presented by her Love & Basketball star Sanaa Lathan. “You have given generations of girls and and women of color, heroes that look like them,” Lathan said. “You are a fierce woman just like your Woman King.”
Accepting at her alma mater, the director recognized her team, especially her “forever editor” Shropshire, who is “embedded in the DNA of my work.” She urged the community to give more artists an opportunity, saying too many are “locked out not because of a lack of talent, but a lack of opportunity.”
Bryan Cranston presented a Career Achievement Award to Emmy- and Eddie-winning Breaking Bad editor Lynne Willingham. He received applause as he said she has established herself “not as a female editor, but an editor.”
“I didn’t get her alone,” she said, thanking family, friends and colleagues from assistants to producers. She got a laugh when she thanked her husband and fellow editor Chris Willingham for his notes.
Oscar-nominated editor Don Zimmerman (Coming Home, Heaven Can Wait) also received a Career Achievement Award. Presenting, director Dean Parisot remembers landing a meeting with “Big D” when he was looking for an editor for GalaxyQuest. His wife and editor, the late Sally Menke, warned him, “Don’t mess it up.” They became great collaborators and friends, who Parisot described as a mentor.
Zimmerman thanked his colleagues, friends and family (including several who work in the business) and the “lifelong friendships” he has made. “Many of you all experience your own amazing journey and longevity in this industry as I have.”
Additional presenters included RRR director S.S. Rajamouli and Triangle of Sadness helmer Ruben Östlund.
Host Ashley Nicole Black (A Black Lady Sketch Show) got the show started, celebrating the editors and getting a big laugh when she said, “You make directors think your hard work was their idea.”
The complete list of winners follows:
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Drama, Theatrical)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Sven Budelmann, BFS
Elvis
Matt Villa, ACE ASE
Jonathan Redmond
Tár
Monika Willi
Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)|
Eddie Hamilton, ACE
The Woman King
Terilyn A. Shropshire, ACE
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Comedy, Theatrical)
The Banshees of Inisherin
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, ACE
Everything, Everywhere, All at Once (WINNER)
Paul Rogers
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Bob Ducsay, ACE
The Menu
Christopher Tellefsen, ACE
Triangle of Sadness
Ruben Östlund
Mikel Cee Karlsson
BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM (Theatrical or Non-Theatrical)
The Bad Guys
John Venzon, ACE
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (WINNER)
Ken Schretzmann, ACE
Holly Klein
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Dean Fleischer-Camp
Nick Paley
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
James Ryan, ACE
Turning Red
Nicholas C. Smith, ACE
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Theatrical)
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Amy Foote
Joe Bini
Brian A. Kates, ACE
Fire of Love (WINNER)
Erin Casper
Jocelyne Chaput
Good Night Oppy
Helen Kearns, ACE
Rejh Cabrera
Moonage Daydream
Brett Morgen
Navalny
Langdon Page
Maya Hawke
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Non-Theatrical)
The Andy Warhol Diaries: “Collab: Andy & Basquiat”
Steve Ross
George Carlin’s American Dream (WINNER)
Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE
The Last Movie Stars: “Luck is an Art”
Barry Poltermann
Luci and Desi
Robert A. Martinez
Pelosi in the House
Geof Bartz, ACE
BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES
The Conners: “Of Missing Minds and Missing Fries”
Brian Schnuckel, ACE
How I Met Your Father: “Timing is Everything”
Susan Federman, ACE
The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Art of Negotiation” (WINNER)
Chris Poulos
BEST EDITED SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES
Atlanta: “Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World.”
Kyle Reiter, ACE
Isaac Hagy, ACE
Barry: “710N”
Franky Guttman
Barry: “Starting Now”
Ali Greer
The Bear: “System” (WINNER)
Joanna Naugle
Only Murders in the Building: “I Know Who Did It”
Shelly Westerman, ACE
Payton Koch
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES
Andor: “One Way Out” (WINNER)
Simon Smith
Euphoria: “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird”
Aaron I. Butler, ACE
Julio Perez IV, ACE
Euphoria: “The Theater and Its Double”
Laura Zempel
Julio Perez IV, ACE
Nikola Boyanov
Severance: “In Perpetuity”
Geoffrey Richman, ACE
Erica Freed Marker, ACE
Severance: “The We We Are”
Geoffrey Richman, ACE
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (NON-THEATRICAL)
Fire Island
Brian A. Kates, ACE
Hocus Pocus 2
Julia Wong, ACE
A Jazzman’s Blues
Maysie Hoy, ACE
Prey
Angela M. Catanzaro, A.C.E.
Claudia Castello
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (WINNER)
Jamie Kennedy
BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES
Gaslit: “Year of the Rat”
Joe Leonard, ACE
Obi-Wan Kenobi: “Part VI”
Kelley Dixon, ACE
Josh Earl, ACE
Station Eleven: “Unbroken Circle”
Anna Hauger, ACE
David Eisenberg
Yoni Reiss
Anthony McAfee
The White Lotus: “Abduction”
Heather Persons, ACE
The White Lotus: “Arrivederci” (WINNER)
John M. Valerio ACE
BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES
Deadliest Catch: “Sailor’s Delight”
Isaiah Camp, ACE
Joe Mikan, ACE
Alexander Rubinow, ACE
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “Hard Racing”
Cassie Bennitt
Matt Rudge
Duncan Moir
Nic Zimmerman
Jack Foxton
Neil Clarkson
Vice: “Killing for Success & Marcos Returns” (WINNER)
Paula Salhany
Brandon Kiefer
Andrew Pattison
Catherine Lee
Victoria Lesiw
BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL
A Black Lady Sketch Show: “Save My Edges, I’m A Donor!” (WINNER)
Stephanie Filo, ACE
Bradinn French
Taylor Mason
S. Robyn Wilson
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: “Police Interrogations”
Anthony Miale, ACE
Ryan Barger
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: “Volodymyr Zelenskyy Special”
Cori Wapnowska
Jon Higgins
BEST EDITED ANIMATED SERIES
Big Mouth: “Dadda Dia!”
Felipe Salazar
Bob’s Burgers: “Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner”
Jeremy Reuben, ACE
Love, Death & Robots: “Bad Travelling” (WINNER)
Kirk Baxter, ACE
ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING:
Adriana Guevara – New York University
Jazmin Jamias – American Film Institute (WINNER)
Tianze Sun – American Film Institute
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Tom Sizemore
John Travolta Remembers ‘Speed Kills’ Co-Star Tom Sizemore: An “Excellent Character Actor”
-
-
Oscars 2023
‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Producer on Its Nine Oscar Noms: “The Reaction to the Film, at This Scale, Did Surprise Me”
-
-
Oscars 2023
‘Elvis’ Producer Gail Berman Remembers the Late Lisa Marie Presley: “Her Love Really Permeated All of Us”