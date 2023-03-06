×
‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Win ACE Eddie Awards

American Cinema Editors' annual awards also honored the editors of 'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio' in its animated feature race.

American Cinema Editors handed out its 73rd Eddie Awards on Sunday, with Top Gun: Maverick editor Eddie Hamilton and Everything Everywhere All at Once editor Paul Rogers collecting trophies for best edited dramatic feature and comedy feature, respectively.

Everything Everywhere – which won the BAFTA in film editing – and Top Gun: Maverick, along with Eddie nominees Jonathan Redmond and Matt Villa for Elvis, Monika Willi for Tár and Mikkel E.G. Nielsen for The Banshees of Inisherin are nominated for the Oscar in film editing.

Everything Everywhere’s Rogers thanked mentors, friends and family, including the Daniels, remembering cutting the movie during lockdown. He also urged diversity, saying, “We can choose what stories we get to tell.” Hamilton wasn’t in attendance and colleagues accepted, reading thanks to those including Tom Cruise and Chris McQuarrie.

Also on Sunday at UCLA’s Royce Hall, Ken Schretzmann and Holly Klein collected the animated feature prize, for their work on Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio; and Erin Casper and Jocelyne Chaput topped the theatrical feature documentary competition with Fire of Love.

In the categories for series episodes, Eddie winners included John M. Valerio for the “Arrivederci” episode of The White Lotus; Simon Smith for the “One Way Out” episode of Andor; and Stephanie Filo, Bradinn French, Taylor Joy Mason and S. Robyn Wilson for the “Save My Edges, I’m A Donor” episode of A Black Lady Sketch Show.

“There are not many post teams that look like us,” said Filo of the Black Ladies Sketch Show‘s team of Black editors. “We hope to see so many more that look like us.”

The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood was honored with the Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award, presented by her Love & Basketball star Sanaa Lathan. “You have given generations of girls and and women of color, heroes that look like them,” Lathan said. “You are a fierce woman just like your Woman King.”

Accepting at her alma mater, the director recognized her team, especially her “forever editor” Shropshire, who is “embedded in the DNA of my work.” She urged the community to give more artists an opportunity, saying too many are “locked out not because of a lack of talent, but a lack of opportunity.”

Bryan Cranston presented a Career Achievement Award to Emmy- and Eddie-winning Breaking Bad editor Lynne Willingham. He received applause as he said she has established herself “not as a female editor, but an editor.”

“I didn’t get her alone,” she said, thanking family, friends and colleagues from assistants to producers. She got a laugh when she thanked her husband and fellow editor Chris Willingham for his notes.

Oscar-nominated editor Don Zimmerman (Coming Home, Heaven Can Wait) also received a Career Achievement Award. Presenting, director Dean Parisot remembers landing a meeting with “Big D” when he was looking for an editor for GalaxyQuest. His wife and editor, the late Sally Menke, warned him, “Don’t mess it up.” They became great collaborators and friends, who Parisot described as a mentor.

Zimmerman thanked his colleagues, friends and family (including several who work in the business) and the “lifelong friendships” he has made. “Many of you all experience your own amazing journey and longevity in this industry as I have.”

Additional presenters included RRR director S.S. Rajamouli and Triangle of Sadness helmer Ruben Östlund.

Host Ashley Nicole Black (A Black Lady Sketch Show) got the show started, celebrating the editors and getting a big laugh when she said, “You make directors think your hard work was their idea.”

The complete list of winners follows:

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Drama, Theatrical)
All Quiet on the Western Front
Sven Budelmann, BFS

Elvis
Matt Villa, ACE ASE
Jonathan Redmond

Tár
Monika Willi

Top Gun: Maverick (WINNER)|
Eddie Hamilton, ACE

The Woman King
Terilyn A. Shropshire, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Comedy, Theatrical)
The Banshees of Inisherin
Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, ACE

Everything, Everywhere, All at Once (WINNER)
Paul Rogers

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Bob Ducsay, ACE

The Menu
Christopher Tellefsen, ACE

Triangle of Sadness
Ruben Östlund
Mikel Cee Karlsson

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM (Theatrical or Non-Theatrical)
The Bad Guys
John Venzon, ACE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (WINNER)
Ken Schretzmann, ACE
Holly Klein

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Dean Fleischer-Camp
Nick Paley

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
James Ryan, ACE

Turning Red
Nicholas C. Smith, ACE

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Theatrical)
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Amy Foote
Joe Bini
Brian A. Kates, ACE

Fire of Love (WINNER)
Erin Casper
Jocelyne Chaput

Good Night Oppy
Helen Kearns, ACE
Rejh Cabrera

Moonage Daydream
Brett Morgen

Navalny
Langdon Page
Maya Hawke

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (Non-Theatrical)
The Andy Warhol Diaries: “Collab: Andy & Basquiat”
Steve Ross

George Carlin’s American Dream (WINNER)
Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE

The Last Movie Stars: “Luck is an Art”
Barry Poltermann

Luci and Desi
Robert A. Martinez

Pelosi in the House
Geof Bartz, ACE

BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES
The Conners: “Of Missing Minds and Missing Fries”
Brian Schnuckel, ACE

How I Met Your Father: “Timing is Everything”
Susan Federman, ACE

The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the Art of Negotiation” (WINNER)
Chris Poulos

BEST EDITED SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES
Atlanta: “Andrew Wyeth. Alfred’s World.”
Kyle Reiter, ACE
Isaac Hagy, ACE

Barry: “710N”
Franky Guttman

Barry: “Starting Now”
Ali Greer

The Bear: “System” (WINNER)
Joanna Naugle

Only Murders in the Building: “I Know Who Did It”
Shelly Westerman, ACE
Payton Koch

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES
Andor: “One Way Out” (WINNER)
Simon Smith

Euphoria: “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird”
Aaron I. Butler, ACE
Julio Perez IV, ACE

Euphoria: “The Theater and Its Double”
Laura Zempel
Julio Perez IV, ACE
Nikola Boyanov

Severance: “In Perpetuity”
Geoffrey Richman, ACE
Erica Freed Marker, ACE

Severance: “The We We Are”
Geoffrey Richman, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (NON-THEATRICAL)
Fire Island
Brian A. Kates, ACE

Hocus Pocus 2
Julia Wong, ACE

A Jazzman’s Blues
Maysie Hoy, ACE

Prey
Angela M. Catanzaro, A.C.E.
Claudia Castello

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (WINNER)
Jamie Kennedy

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES
Gaslit: “Year of the Rat”
Joe Leonard, ACE

Obi-Wan Kenobi: “Part VI”
Kelley Dixon, ACE
Josh Earl, ACE

Station Eleven: “Unbroken Circle”
Anna Hauger, ACE
David Eisenberg
Yoni Reiss
Anthony McAfee

The White Lotus: “Abduction” 
Heather Persons, ACE

The White Lotus: “Arrivederci” (WINNER)
John M. Valerio ACE

BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES
Deadliest Catch: “Sailor’s Delight”
Isaiah Camp, ACE
Joe Mikan, ACE
Alexander Rubinow, ACE

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: “Hard Racing”
Cassie Bennitt
Matt Rudge
Duncan Moir
Nic Zimmerman
Jack Foxton
Neil Clarkson

Vice: “Killing for Success & Marcos Returns” (WINNER)
Paula Salhany
Brandon Kiefer
Andrew Pattison
Catherine Lee
Victoria Lesiw

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL
A Black Lady Sketch Show: “Save My Edges, I’m A Donor!” (WINNER)
Stephanie Filo, ACE
Bradinn French
Taylor Mason
S. Robyn Wilson

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: “Police Interrogations”
Anthony Miale, ACE
Ryan Barger

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: “Volodymyr Zelenskyy Special” 
Cori Wapnowska
Jon Higgins

BEST EDITED ANIMATED SERIES
Big Mouth: “Dadda Dia!”
Felipe Salazar

Bob’s Burgers: “Some Like It Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner”
Jeremy Reuben, ACE

Love, Death & Robots: “Bad Travelling” (WINNER)
Kirk Baxter, ACE

ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING:
Adriana Guevara – New York University
Jazmin Jamias – American Film Institute (WINNER)
Tianze Sun – American Film Institute

