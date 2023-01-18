Edward R. Pressman, ‘Wall Street’ and ‘American Psycho’ Producer, Dies at 79

Edward R. Pressman, the veteran producer behind Wall Street and frequent Oliver Stone collaborator, has died. He was 79.

The prolific producer passed away Tuesday night his son Sam told The Hollywood Reporter.

The independent producer helped bring close to 100 films to the big screen, including The Crow, Conan the Barbarian, American Psycho and Bad Lieutenant. He was also known for working with an array of notable Hollywood directors, including Stone Werner Herzog, Kathryn Bigelow, Terrence Malick, Mary Harron and Rainer Werner Fassbinder.

Pressman worked with many of his collaborators at the start of their careers, where he discovered and fostered their talent. The avid producer, whose career saw him backing indie, international and high-profile projects, frequently teamed with Stone, producing a total of five different films for the director.

That includes the 1987 drama Wall Street, which garnered its star Michael Douglas an Academy Award for best actor, and its 2010 follow-up Money Never Sleeps, to Warner Bros. 1981 Michael Caine psychological horror The Hand, based on Marc Brandel’s novel The Lizard’s Tail.

He would also co-produce with Stone on one of Bigelow’s earliest big-screen features, MGM and UA’s Blue Steel, the 1990 action-thriller led by Jamie Lee Curtis. Like his relationships with many directors, which spanned decades, he sheparded two of Brian De Palma’s better-known films — 1974’s Oscar and Golden Globe-nominated rock musical comedy horror Phantom Of The Paradise and his 2008 Chloë Sevigny and Stephen Rea-starrer Sisters.

In the early ’70s, he would also co-produce Malick’s directorial debut, the neo-noir crime drama Badlands, about a teen who goes on a killing spree and starring Sissy Spacek. While he worked regularly across nearly five decades, with a string of films in the last few years, his earliest credits as a producer were on three films back-to-back with director Paul Williams for Girl (1966), Out of It (1969) and The Revolutionary (1970).

Some of his most recent work included Harron’s 2022 film Daliland starring Ben Kinglsey, Ezra Miller and Suki Waterhouse, along with 2018’s Barry Levinson-directed Paterno featuring Al Pacino, Kathy Baker and Riley Keough.

During his career, he founded the production company Pressman Film and saw his collection housed by the Academy Film Archive.

