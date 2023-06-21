Sony Removes Bad Bunny Spider-Man Spinoff ‘El Muerto’ From Calendar

El Muerto, the Spider-Man spinoff starring Bad Bunny, is no longer slated for a Jan. 12, 2024 release date.

Filming had not yet started on El Muerto, which does not yet have a full cast attached. It hails from filmmaker Jonás Cuarón, who is the son of Alfonso Cuarón. It is supposed to be the first live-action Marvel project to star a Latino character. El Muerto is an antihero and the son of a luchador, or Mexican wrestler. Spinning out of the Spider-Man comics, he is next in line to inherit the ancestral power of El Muerto.

Sony and Columbia took the film starring Bad Bunny (also known as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) off the calendar Wednesday as part of a number of moves, which included shifting the GameStop feature Dumb Money up to Sept. 22 from Oct. 30. The Craig Gillespie feature stars Paul Dano and tells the story of everyday investors who bet big on the gaming store. The studio also moved Legendary’s The Book of Clarence to Jan. 12, 2024 from Sept. 22 of this year. The Biblical era film stars LaKeith Stanfield and is from director Jeymes Samuel.

Sony, which controls the film rights to Spider-Man, has already released two Venom features, and recently released the first trailer for Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson. It is due out Oct. 6. It also has Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney’s Madame Web for Feb. 16, 2024.