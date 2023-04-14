×
 
Elijah Wood Has a Concern About the New ‘Lord of the Rings’ Movies Plan

The 'Lord of the Rings' star reacts to Warner Bros. developing new movies based on J.R.R. Tolkien's work.

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE TWO TOWERS, Elijah Wood
'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' (2002) New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection

Elijah Wood has weighed in on Warner Bros. and New Line’s plan to develop more Lord of the Rings movies.

In a new interview with GQ, the 42-year-old actor said he was generally supportive of the idea, but admitted to having a concern.

“I’m fascinated and I’m excited,” he said. “I hope it’s good. I’m surprised—I don’t know why I’m surprised because, of course there would be more movies. Obviously at the core of that, is a desire to make a lot of money. It’s not that a bunch of executives are like, ‘Let’s make really awesome art.’ And, again, not begrudging anybody because, of course, it is commerce. But great art can come from commerce. So those two things are not mutually exclusive.”

“But Lord of the Rings didn’t come out of that place,” he added. “It came out of a passion for these books and wanting to see them realized. And I hope that that is ultimately what will drive everything forward with whatever these subsequent movies are. I just hope that it’s the same motivating factor at its core, whenever they hire a screenwriter and a filmmaker—that it is with reverence for Tolkien’s material and enthusiasm to explore it.”

In another recent interview with Extra, Wood was asked if he’d be down to reprise his iconic role as Frodo Baggins in a “reboot.”

“Reboot – I don’t know about that, but if there’s more films that potentially involve Frodo, I would be down,” he said.

Wood has been making the rounds promoting his role on the new season of Showtime’s hit cannibalism drama Yellowjackets.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy earned a combined $2.9 billion at the global box office and won 17 Oscars. The makers of trilogy are also in the mix for the new projects, with director Peter Jackson and his partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens previously releasing the statement: “Warner Bros. and Embracer have kept us in the loop every step of the way. We look forward to speaking with them further to hear their vision for the franchise moving forward.”

