‘My Policeman’ Banner Independent Entertainment Taps Elisa Christophe as Marketing and Communications Head (Exclusive)

Independent Entertainment, the sales and production banner behind last year’s Harry Styles-led romantic drama My Policeman, has expanded its operations with the hire of Elisa Christophe as its head of marketing and communications.

With more than a decade of experience in the film and TV industry across both production and PR, Christophe was most recently associate director at publicity company Epilogue, where she oversaw the drama division and led on strategy and execution on international publicity campaigns. Among her 50-plus clients were Indira Varma (Obi Wan Kenobi), rising star Aaron Pierre (The Underground Railroad), author and filmmaker Emma Forrest (Your Voice In My Head), BAFTA winner Mark Bonnar (Guilt), as well as casting director Sophie Holland (Wednesday).

Reporting to COO Cora Palfrey and Managing Director International Sales Sarah Lebutsch, Christophe will be working across Independent’s film and television projects, overseeing the marketing strategy alongside filmmakers, distributors and buyers, as well as heading the company’s PR and communication strategy.

“As we look at our current slate and future ambitions for the company, it is the right time to expand our team and infrastructure,” said Palfrey and CEO Luc Roeg. “Elisa brings a wealth of expertise and experience with her in marketing and communications and a shared passion for independent filmmaking. It’s an exciting time for Independent Entertainment and we are thrilled to have Elisa join our fantastic team”, said CEO Roeg and COO Palfrey.

Independent produced the Toronto-bowing My Policeman — also starring Emma Corrin and David Dawson — alongside Amazon Studios and Berlanti Productions. Its current sales slate includes Simon Amstell’s upcoming Maria; Pulse Films’ Untitled Lewis Capaldi Documentary; The Dagon, to be directed by Brad Anderson; On the Count of Three directed by Jerrod Carmichael and released by Orion/MGM in the U.S.; F1 documentary Hill from director Alex Holmes; and Amrou Al-Kadhi’s debut feature Layla, financed by Film 4 and the BFI with Significant Productions.