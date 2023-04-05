‘X’ Sequel ‘MaXXXine’ Sets Cast with Elizabeth Debicki, Lily Collins

MaXXXine — the third film in the X horror series — has set the cast that will join franchise star Mia Goth in the Ti West feature.

Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Halsey, Giancarlo Esposito and Kevin Bacon are set for the feature that will start shooting in this month in Los Angeles.

MaXXXine will take place after the events of X, and follow Goth’s Maxine as the sole survivor of the farmhouse massacre who continues her journey towards fame as she sets out to make it as an actress in 1980s Los Angeles.

According to sources, it will deal with the dangerous world of underground filmmaking. Characters details are being kept secret, but what is known does point the way. Esposito plays an agent for adult film and Z-list movie actors while Debicki is a film director. Monaghan and Canavale are LAPD detectives while Bacon is a private detective.

X and its 1919-set prequel Pearl, which followed the character of the same name from X when she was a young woman, earned a combined $25 million at the box office. Both films are critically acclaimed. X, about a group of filmmakers making a 1970s porno on a farmhouse, starred Goth in dual roles — as Maxine, as well as the much older Pearl.

A24 is behind the new film, with Jacob Jaffke, West, Goth, Kevin Turen and Harrison Kreiss acting as producers. West is writing and directing the sequel.

The low-budget trilogy managed to find its audience through guerrilla marketing and surprise revelations, such as revealing at the X premiere at South by Southwest that the team had already secretly shot Pearl. They did the same thing at Toronto, revealing along with Pearl that the sequel MaXXXine was in the works.

As West previously told The Hollywood Reporter: “You have to find a way to eventize these movies. They don’t have to cost $100 million to do that.”

Sumney is repped by UTA. Monaghan is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, and Sloane, Offer. Bacon is repped by MGMT Entertainment and Johnson Shapiro. Esposito is repped by Sugar23, CAA, and Jackoway Austen. Collins is repped by CAA, LBI Entertainment, Definition Entertainment and Sloane, Offer. Cannavale is repped by CAA, Peg Donegan and Schreck/Rose.