Elizabeth Olsen Advises Actors to Initially Only Take on One Marvel Project: “That Way You Have More Control”

Elizabeth Olsen is sharing some advice for actors who are looking to make the jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During a recent interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, the WandaVision star said she tells actors that they should initially just take on one Marvel project, rather than signing up for multiple at the start.

“That way you have more control,” the actress explained. “Let’s say you’re like, ‘Oh my God, this was the most fun I’ve ever had and I love this character so much. I want to do it again.’ You now have more creative controls for the next one.”

She then joked, “Don’t tell [David] Galluzzi that – business affairs at Marvel.”

Since 2014, Olsen has played Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in several MCU projects, including two Captain America films, three Avengers movies, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the series WandaVision, which earned her an Emmy nomination.

As for what’s next in her career, Olsen clarified that she has no desire to sign on to another ongoing franchise.

“It’s almost like I see my past and I see a road over here and a road over here, and I’ve been traveling down this road, and now I’m trying to like, make a left-hand turn a bit … steer back a little bit,” she explained.

Throughout the last few years, Olsen said she has tried to find her “grounding along the way,” but has also struggled to turn down projects.

“I do think that when I started having job opportunities where it wasn’t me just like auditioning for literally everything and anything – I also kind of enjoy doing that – I didn’t really understand how to say no to projects or how to decipher whether or not I should do something or not,” the Love & Death actress said.

“I didn’t really have a philosophy or a plan, and I still don’t really have a plan, but more of a philosophy I guess,” she added. “And that’s nice to know and that’s nice to have and that’s good information when looking through projects with that kind of lens and knowledge now.”