Elizabeth Olsen Praises Scarlett Johansson for Being “Tough” Amid Disney Lawsuit

Elizabeth Olsen has her fellow Avenger’s back. The actress lent her support to her former co-star Scarlett Johansson, who is currently suing Disney.

The WandaVision star spoke with Vanity Fair about the effects COVID-19 has had on theatrical releases in a joint interview with Jason Sudeikis published Friday. Commenting on Johansson’s recent lawsuit, Olsen said, “I think she’s so tough and literally when I read that I was like, ‘Good for you Scarlett.’”

She explained, “When it comes to actors and their earnings, I mean, that’s just, that’s just all contracts. So it’s either in the contract or it’s not.”

After the release of Marvel’s Black Widow, Johansson sued the studio’s parent company, claiming that her contract was breached when the film was made available on Disney+’s Premium Access tier the same day it hit theaters. The actress earns bonuses when Black Widow reaches certain box office performance figures, and, in the lawsuit, Johansson’s team claims Disney sacrificed the movie’s box office potential to grow its streaming service.

Sudeikis described Johansson’s legal move as “appropriately bad-ass and on brand.”

Olsen added that she is concerned about movies being released on streaming platforms because the change negatively affects small-budget films. “I would like to see art films and art house theaters,” she said. “And so I do worry about that, and people having to keep these theaters alive. And I don’t know how financially that works for these theaters.”

“But I do think it’s going to be how it kind of used to be when studios owned theaters,” she theorized.

So far, Olsen and Guardians of the Galaxy’s Dave Bautista are the only two Marvel stars to respond to the lawsuit. Bautista did not publicly take a side. He tweeted, “Told em they should’ve made a #Drax movie but noooooo!”

Johansson, Bautista and Olsen all appeared together in Avengers: Endgame.