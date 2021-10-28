×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Ellen Barkin, Nina Dobrev Join the Cast of Netflix Comedy ‘The Out-Laws’

Michael Rooker, Poorna Jagannathan, Julie Hagerty and Richard Kind will also join the Adam Devine feature.

Ellen Barkin, Nina Dobrev, Michael Rooker,
Ellen Barkin, Nina Dobrev, Michael Rooker, and Lil Rel Howery. Gary Gershoff/WireImage;Steve Granitz/WireImage;Tommaso Boddi/WireImage; Steve Granitz/WireImage

The Adam Devine-led Netflix comedy The Out-Laws has rounded out its cast with an A-list ensemble.

Joining the previously announced Devine and Pierce Brosnan will be Ellen Barkin, Nina Dobrev, Michael Rooker and Poorna Jagannathan. Julie Hagerty, Richard Kind, Lil Rel Howery and Devine’s Workaholics co-star Blake Anderson will also appear in the feature from director Tyler Spindel.

Evan Turner and Ben Zazove penned the screenplay that follows Owen Browning (Devine), a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life. When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the outlaws.

Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison is producing the feature with Devine. Isaac Horne is exec producing.

Dobrev, who will appear in Netflix rom-com Love Hard, is repped by CAA, Lighthouse Management & Media and Hansen Jacobson. Jagannathan, repped by Gersh, Untitled Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson, stars in the streamer’s series Never Have I Ever.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
Copyright © 2021 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad