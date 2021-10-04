Ellie Kemper, Luke Grimes to Star in Romantic Comedy ‘Happiness for Beginners’

Ellie Kemper, Luke Grimes, Nico Santos and Blythe Danner are starring in Happiness for Beginners, Netflix’s film adaptation of the novel by author Katherine Center.

Vicky Wight, who previously tackled an adaptation of Center’s novel, The Lost Husband, wrote the script and is directing the romantic comedy and is producing with Geoff Linville, Berry Meyerowitz.

The story follows a woman who, having trouble bouncing back from her divorce, joins a wilderness survival course. The course, of course, is a calamity, until the annoying guy she meets turns out to be just the man for her. And she learns the sugary sweet idiom of only when you lose yourself do you then find yourself. Not quite Yoda, but close.

Jeff Sackman and Larry Greenburg are exec producing.

Kemper, who earned Emmy nominations for her star-making turn on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, next stars in Disney+’s Home Alone reboot, Home Sweet Home Alone.

Grimes is one of the star of Yellowstone and appeared in the Fifty Shades of Grey movies.

Santos is one of the star’s of TV’s long-running comedy, Superstore, and appeared in Crazy Rich Asians.

Danner is a veteran actress who recently appeared in American Gods and the Will & Grace reboot.

Kemper is repped by WME, Mosaic and Hansen, Jacobsen while Grimes is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Bloom Hergott.

Santos is repped by Greene & Associates, Spektor Entertainment and Morris Yorn while Danner is repped by Buchwald and Anonymous Content.