Elliot Page Starring in Drama ‘Close to You’ from ‘The Farewell’ Producer

Elliot Page is starring in the drama Close to You from BAFTA winning writer-director Dominic Savage.

Page stars as Sam, who has a chance encounter with an old friend (Hillary Baack) on his way home to a dreaded family reunion that forces him to confront long-buried memories.

Page and Savage co-wrote the film’s story, and both act as producers. Producers also include Krishnendu Majumdar and Richard Yee, who developed the project under their Me + You Productions banner. Daniel Bekerman and Chris Yurkovich are also producing via Good Question Media.

The Farewell producer Anita Gou’s Kindred Spirit is co-financing, with Gou and Sam Intili executive producing alongside Rolling Dice’s Nia Vazirani. Executive Producers also include Matt Jordan Smith of Page’s PageBoy Productions.

Principal photography recently wrapped in Canada; UTA Independent Film Group is representing worldwide rights to the film.

“It has been a remarkable experience to collaborate with Elliot Page on this very special and unique film about love, identity and family. I’m so proud of what we have achieved with the film. It has been an honor to work with Elliot to bring this very poignant, personal and important story to life and to the screen,” said Savage.

Page recently wrapped the fourth season of the hit Netflix comic book series The Umbrella Academy, and last month published a memoir, titled Pageboy. He is represented by UTA, Vie Entertainment and Morris Yorn.

Baack, who appeared in Oscar nominee Sound of Metal, is repped by KMR Talent and Savage is repped by Independent Talent Group.