Elliot Page Joins Transgender Documentary ‘Nel Mio Nome’ as Executive Producer

Actor and activist Elliot Page has signed on as an executive producer for Nel Mio Nome (Into My Name), a transgender documentary from Italian director Nicolò Bassetti (Magnificent Fortunes), which will premiere at the 2022 Berlin International Film Festival next month.

Bassetti’s documentary follows a group of four friends from different parts of Italy as they transition from a female to a male gender identity at different times in their lives. The director says the film is rooted in his experience with the gender transition of his own son Matteo.

“What stands out to me about Nel Mio Nome is the way it so artfully and intentionally presents all the different pieces that make up a person’s identity,” Page said in a statement. “It’s a meditation on trans humanity, and I’ve never seen another film like it. Knowing that Bassetti consulted closely with his trans son throughout production is so beautiful to me, and I think that lived experience and input is clear in the film’s perspective. I’m honored to be onboard and can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Page, whose work includes starring roles in Juno, Inception and the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy, came out publicly as transgender in 2020. In March 2021, Page became the first openly trans man to appear on the cover of Time magazine.

Nel Mio Nome is Bassetti’s second documentary as a director, following 2018’s Magnificent Fortunes. Best known as an urban landscape artist, Bassetti collaborated with director Gianfranco Rosi on his documentary Sacro GRA, which won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival in 2013.

“My personal experience as a parent has allowed me, as a director, to find the necessary self-assurance to approach the protagonists of this story, to delve into their emotions, and establish an intimate relationship built on trust and complicity,” Bassetti said about Nel Mio Nome. “I am truly grateful to Elliot for adding his lived perspective to help our film find its way in the world.”

Neo Mio Nome was produced by Bassetti’s company Nuovi Paesaggi Urbani and Lucia Nicolai and Marcello Paolillo’s Art of Panic. It will have its world premiere next month as part of the Panorama section of the 2022 Berlin International Film Festival.