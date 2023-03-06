Alex Gibney Working on Elon Musk Documentary

Elon Musk is getting the Alex Gibney treatment.

Gibney, who has tackled Scientology, Wikileaks and Russian president Vladimir Putin, announced Monday that tech entrepreneur and multi-billionaire Elon Musk is the focus of his latest work.

Titled Musk, the feature project already months into making is described as a “definitive and unvarnished examination” of the controversial and headline-making CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and .

Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions is producing the film alongside Closer Media, Anonymous Content and Double Agent, which is also financing the project.

The list of producers and executive producers feels like it rivals the number of Teslas seen on Beverly Hills streets.

Gibney and Jessie Deeter are producing the film via Jigsaw with the company’s Stacey Offman and Richard Perello executive producing. Joey Marra and Zhang Xin will produce on behalf of Closer Media, which has a mission “to make meaningful stories to bring people closer together,” with William Horberg executive producing.

Anonymous Content’s Nick Shumaker and Jessica Grimshaw will produce with Dawn Olmstead and David Levine executive producing. The prolific banner’s credits include Oscar-winning features The Revenant and Spotlight. And Dana O’Keefe is producing on behalf of Double Agent, the joint venture created by Black Bear Pictures and New Regency to produce and finance premium non-fiction content for a global audience, with Teddy Schwarzman, Michael Heimler, Yariv Milchan and Michael Schaefer executive producing.

“I have been working on this film, off and on, for some time and am hugely excited about it,” said Gibney. “I am delighted by this extraordinary group who are working with me. Onward!”

One of the biggest names in documentary filmmaking and particularly unafraid to tackle bold-faced names cutting a swath in the pop culture zeitgiest, the Oscar- and Emmy-winning Gibney’s investigative lens has focused on Elizabeth Holmes with The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, Julian Assange with We Steal Secrets: The Story of Wikileaks and Putin with Citizen K. He took on corporate greed with Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room and a political sex scandal with Client 9: The Rise and Fall of Eliot Spitzer. He won an Academy Award for Taxi to the Dark Side, which told the story of an Afghan driver killed by American soldiers.

AC Independent, Double Agent and UTA Independent Film Group are representing the worldwide sale of the documentary. Gibney and Jigsaw are repped by UTA.