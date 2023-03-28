Roadside Attractions, Vertical Take ‘Pod Generation’ Starring Emilia Clarke, Chiwetel Ejiofor

Pod Generation — the sci-fi Sundance feature starring Emilia Clarke and Chiwetel Ejiofor — has landed at Roadside Attractions and Vertical Entertainment in North America. It is palnned for a theatrical release this summer.

The feature, which won the Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize at the Park City festival, is written and directed by Sophie Barthes and is set in the very near future world where AI has infiltrated all aspects of life.

The Pod Generation, according to the film’s synopsis, “follows Rachel (Clarke) and Alvy (Ejiofor), a New York couple who are ready to start a family. As a rising tech company executive, Rachel lands a coveted spot at the Womb Center, which offers couples the opportunity to share pregnancy on a more equal footing by way of mobile, artificial wombs, or pods. Alvy, a botanist and devoted purist about the natural environment, has doubts, but his love for Rachel prompts him to take a leap of faith. And so, begins the wild ride on their tech-paved path to parenthood.” Rosalie Craig, Vinette Robinson and Jean-Marc Barr also star in the movie.

Geneviève Lemal, Yann Zenou, Nadia Kamlichi, and Martin Metz produced the feature. Clarke, Barthes, David Bensadoun, Paul Nelson, Adrian Politowski, Nessa McGill, Sierra Garcia, Nathanaël Karmitz, and Beniamin Mincu executive produced.

CAA Media Finance and MK2 Films, which is also handling international sales, negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.