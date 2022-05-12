Emily Blunt to Star in David Yates Criminal Conspiracy Pic ‘Pain Hustlers’

Emily Blunt is set to star in Pain Hustlers from director David Yates.

The film is written by Wells Tower (The True American) and tells the story of a high school dropout who lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical startup in a Florida strip mall. She catapults the company into the high life and finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences.

Pain Hustlers is produced by Lawrence Grey through his Grey Matter Productions banner and Wychwood Pictures.

Yates is best known for directing the last four films in the Harry Potter franchise, as well as all three Fantastic Beasts films.

Production on Pain Hustlers will begin Aug. 22. The project will be introduced to buyers at the Cannes Film Market by CAA Media Finance.

