Emily Blunt Quashes ‘Fantastic 4’ Rumors

Emily Blunt was quick to shut down rumors that she and husband, John Krasinski, are in talks to star in Marvel’s upcoming incarnation of the Fantastic 4.

The award-winning actress said whispers that the couple would play the fictitious couple Mister Fantastic (Reed Richards) and the Invisible Woman (Susan “Sue” Storm) were pure “fan casting.” She added, “No one has received a phone call. That is just people saying, ‘Wouldn’t that be great?’ And that’s it.”

Stern asked if she felt acting in a Marvel or DC film was “beneath” her, to which she cut him off with, “Don’t say that” before she explained why that genre is not her cup of tea.

“It’s not that it’s beneath me. I loved Iron Man, and I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr.,” she explained of turning down the role of Black Widow in Iron Man 2, which then ultimately went to Scarlett Johansson. “It would have been amazing, but I don’t know if superheroes are for me. They’re not up my alley. I think it’s been exhausted. We are inundated. It’s not that it’s only the movies, it’s all the TV shows as well.”

Blunt continued, “And it’s not to say that I would never want to play one. It would just have to be something so cool … and then I would be interested. In general, I don’t race to see superhero movies. They leave me feeling a little bit cold. I can’t explain it. I can’t get in there.”

Watch the segment below.