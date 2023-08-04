Emily Blunt Says She Is “So Ready” for an ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ Sequel With Tom Cruise

Emily Blunt is all for teaming with Tom Cruise again for an Edge of Tomorrow sequel.

While appearing on a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actress said she wishes there could be another film and revealed that she has actually read a script for one before.

“There was one that Doug [Liman] kind of slithered over to me,” she told host Josh Horowitz. “I mean, I would love to make it a reality but I just don’t know when or how. And how many Mission Impossibles does he [Cruise] need.”

Blunt jokes that Cruise needs to “come back to the side where you can be … like wasn’t he brilliant as the cowardly hero? Incredible.” In the 2014 film, directed by Liman, Blunt starred opposite Cruise, who keeps reliving the same day over and over again fighting aliens.

The actress added that she is “so ready” for a sequel and clarified that she is “not the impediment, I promise.”

Earlier during the interview, Blunt also opened up about why she doesn’t consider herself a movie star, even though she has starred in dozens of films throughout her career.

When asked about the difference between being called an actor or a movie star, the actress said, “I think most people would want to consider themselves an actor [first].”

As for herself, when Horowitz asked if she thinks she could be both, Blunt quickly responded, “No, gross. I don’t.”

“I just think, to me, a movie star sounds sort of too separate of what we kind of started out doing and why we love it and why I love it,” she added.

The Oppenheimer star went on to explain how she feels there can’t be a movie star without recognizing one’s talents as an actor first, using “one of the first actors who made such an impact on” her growing up as an example.

“Julia Roberts, who is, you know, was defined as a movie star,” Blunt said. “But you can’t forget her incalculable abilities as an actor and how incredible she was in Pretty Woman, that the reason she’s a movie star is because she kidnaps you and pulls you in to this movie because of her phenomenal talents and her charm and her charisma.”

The actress suggested that she believes the two concepts can be blended sometimes. “When someone’s got that wattage to them, it’s like you can’t rip your eyes off them,” she continued. “Maybe that’s what the movie star thing is but I see it often as like a blend.”

As for her most recent co-stars in Christopher Nolan’s latest film, which is currently playing in theaters, Blunt quipped that Cillian Murphy “would be sort of horrified to be called the movie star.”