Emily Blunt Joins Ryan Gosling in Universal’s ‘The Fall Guy’

Emily Blunt has joined actor Ryan Gosling and director David Leitch in the stuntman action drama The Fall Guy for Universal.

The forthcoming movie is inspired by the classic 1980s series of the same name. Fall Guy was created by Glen A. Larson, the prolific TV producer whose output ranged from Battlestar Galactica to Magnum P.I, and starred Lee Majors as a Hollywood stunt man who, to make ends meets, has a side hustle as a bounty hunter.

Douglas Barr co-starred as his sidekick and Heather Thomas as a fellow stunt actor. The show ran on ABC from 1981 to 1986. Leitch is also producing the Universal pic with partner Kelly McCormick via their 87North shingle.

Drew Pearce, who worked with Leitch on Universal’s Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, wrote the script and serves as executive producer. Gosling will also produce along with Guymon Casady, the latter through Entertainment 360, the content production arm of Management 360.

Geoff Shaevitz and original series creator Glen A. Larson will also executive produce. Production for the film is set to begin in Australia this fall, with the movie set to open in theaters on March 1, 2024.

