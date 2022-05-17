Cannes: Bleecker Street Lands Emily Bronte Movie ‘Emily’ for U.S.

- Share this article on Facebook
Bleecker Street has landed the U.S. rights for Emily Brontë movie Emily.
Sex Education breakout Emma Mackey plays the author in the movie from writer-director Frances O’Connor. The story follows Bronte’s real-life romance that came prior to writing her best-known work Wuthering Heights.
Fionn Whitehead, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Alexandra Dowling, Amelia Gething, Gemma Jones, and Adrian Dunbar round out the cast.
Piers Tempest, David Barron produce along with Robert Connolly and Robert Patterson of Arenamedia (The Dry, Paper Planes). Peter Touche is an executive producer for Ingenious, which provided funding. Embankment, handling global sales, will also executive produce.
Bleecker Street, which has an upcoming slate that includes Emma Holly Jones’ Mr. Malcolm’s List with Freida Pinto, is planning a 2023 theatrical release. Warner Bros. is handling the U.K. release of the period movie.
