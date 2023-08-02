Emma Corrin on ‘Deadpool 3’ Villain Role, Being in Awe of Marvel: “It’s a Phenomenon”

Emma Corrin is opening up about their upcoming role as the villain in Deadpool 3.

In an interview with Empire Magazine, Corrin, who broke out on The Crown and goes by they/them pronouns, shared they were “really excited to play a villain” — however, which villain still remains a secret.

“I haven’t done that, and it’s an itch I want to scratch,” Corrin said. Director Shawn Levy approached the actor after seeing them onstage in a production of Virginia Woolf’s Orlando. “I’d heard about the project but, classic Marvel, they couldn’t tell me anything about it,” they continued. “Absolutely nothing. Zilch. So, I met him being like, ‘I don’t know what this is about.'”

The actor explained that stepping into the Marvel universe was new for them in more ways than one since they weren’t very familiar with the heroes.

“I’ve watched Spider-Man and Black Panther. I was like, ‘Look, you’re gonna have to debrief me into this,'” they continued. “It’s such an intricate world. There’s so much to it. It’s an absolute mind-fuck. All the language and the Easter eggs, and this person is related to that person who did this, and this person came back and this person’s dead… it’s amazing.”

Corrin has stepped up to the plate, however, studying the character, as well as other Marvel stalwarts.

“I really understand why it means as much as it does to so many people,” they said. “It’s a phenomenon, and I feel really lucky to be part of it, especially Deadpool because I love the fact that it’s self-aware, and critical of its own inner workings.”

Deadpool 3 sees the return of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, who will be donning his famous yellow suit once again. The film had begun production in London before the actors strike began July 14 but has since been put on hold. Ryan Reynolds stars as the foul-mouthed antihero, Jennifer Garner plays Elektra after a nearly 20-year hiatus and Succession star Matthew Macfadyen joins the film in an unknown role.