Cannes: Emma Roberts to Star in Comedy ‘Hot Mess’

American Horror Story actress Emma Roberts is set to star in the new comedy Hot Mess, playing a woman whose personal life implodes on a TV dating show who has to take the ultimate walk of shame back to her hometown.

TV director Katie Locke O’Brien (Ghosts, Blockbuster) will helm Hot Mess in her feature debut from a script by Gabrielle D’Amico. Debbie Liebling (South Park, Plus One), Maggie Malina (Resort To Love), and Laura Lewis (Mr. Malcolm’s List, Tell Me Lies) are producing. Currently, in pre-production, Hot Mess is set to begin principal photography in early 2024.

Mister Smith Entertainment is handling international sales and will launch the project at the Cannes film market next week. Laura Lewis at Rebelle Media is representing North American rights.

Roberts, who will appear alongside Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney in the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web, will play Laurel Mack (Emma Roberts), a contestant on a popular American dating show who has a very public meltdown on air. Having failed to win love on TV, Laurel is forced to return to her hometown and live in her quirky parents’ basement, friendless and constantly bumping into her miserable ex the whole town oddly adores, while feeling the constant mockery of those who witnessed her on-screen humiliation. She embarks on a hilarious and heartfelt journey to discover a real connection, both with herself and others.

“Hot Mess is a sharp, witty script that stood out to me as a fresh story of a woman finding her place in a world ruled by social media and outsized expectations,” said O’Brien. “I am so eager to bring this to life with Emma as the perfect Laurel. She brings the fun of the messy side, and all the heart with it.”

“This is such a refreshing and funny take on the world of dating programs and you couldn’t hope for anyone smarter and funnier than Emma Roberts to inhabit the role,” added Mister Smith Entertainment’s David Garrett.

Katie Locke O’Brien is reprented by The Gersh Agency and Echo Lake Entertainment. Gabrielle D’Amico is represented by The Gersh Agency. Emma Roberts is represented by CAA and Sweeney Entertainment.