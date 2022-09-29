Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley Board Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘And’

Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe and Margaret Qualley are set to star in Yorgos Lanthimos’ next movie, And.

The director of The Favourite and The Lobster will helm the film based on a script developed by Element Pictures and Film4 and penned by Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou. The storyline for And remains under wraps, but the film reunites the filmmaker with Element Pictures, Searchlight and Film4 following their collaboration on the Oscar-winning The Favourite and Poor Things, now in postproduction.

And is produced by Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe of Element, along with Kasia Malipan and Lanthimos. Film4 co-financed the project, which will start shooting in New Orleans next month.

“Working with Yorgos continues to be a highlight for us at Searchlight, and this is yet another truly original project that sets his work apart,” Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in statement. Lanthimos also has movie credits like The Killing of a Sacred Deer and Dogtooth.

Stone appeared in The Favourite, for which she was nominated for an Oscar. She will also star in Lanthimos’ upcoming Poor Things.

