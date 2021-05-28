Emma Stone Nails Steve Martin’s “F—” Rant From ‘Planes, Trains & Automobiles’

Emma Stone is apparently a huge fan of Planes, Trains & Automobiles and does an excellent impression of an iconic moment from the John Hughes classic.

The Oscar-winning actress dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday to talk about her new Disney film, Cruella, before going in the complete opposite direction with the F-bomb rant Steve Martin delivers in Planes, Trains & Automobiles.

‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ Everett Collection

In the 1987 holiday classic starring Martin and the late, beloved John Candy, Martin’s Neal Page goes off on a Marathon Car Rental agent (played by Edie McClurg) when his car is not on the lot. The moment is one minute long and contains 18 F-bombs. The moment is the sole reason the film is rated R. The story goes that the car rental scene is one of the main reasons Martin was convinced to do the film. Showing the movie has become a Thanksgiving tradition for several networks.

On the show, Kimmel set Stone up with McClurg’s line from the moment before she went right into her best Neal Page. “Wow. Beautifully done,” Kimmel said when Stone concluded.

Cruella, directed by Craig Gillespie, was released theatrically and is simultaneously available on Disney+ with Premier Access on Friday.

Watch the Jimmy Kimmel Live! moment below.