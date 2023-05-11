×
Emma Stone Goes Frankenstein-Like in Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘Poor Things’ Trailer

‘The Favourite’ star reunites with the Greek director in a fantastical tale about a young woman brought back to life by a brilliant and unorthodox scientist, played by Willem Dafoe.

In Frankenstein-esque scenes, Emma Stone plays a young woman brought back to life by a brilliant and unorthodox scientist in the first trailer for Yorgos LanthimosPoor Things, which Searchlight Pictures dropped on Thursday.

Stone plays Bella Baxter, who is returned to a fantastical world by Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe) and finds herself hungry for a worldliness she is lacking. With an echo of Mary Shelley’s classic horror novel Frankenstein, Bella in one scene is hooked up for shock treatment as electrical sparks fly.

“I am finding being alive fascinating,” Bella says as the short teaser trailer focuses on Bella’s whirlwind affair with Duncan Wedderburn, played by Mark Ruffalo, a slick and debauched lawyer with whom she nevertheless finds purpose by embracing equality and liberation in the Greek director’s feminist monster tale.

Poor Things also stars Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael and Christopher Abbot. The Favourite writer Tony McNamara penned the screenplay, based on the novel of the same name by Alasdair Gray.

Lanthimos also has movie credits like The Killing of a Sacred Deer and Dogtooth. Stone appeared in The Favourite, for which she was nominated for an Oscar.  

Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe’s Element Pictures and Film4, the production team behind The Favourite, will produce along with Stone, via her Fruit Tree banner, and Lanthimos.

Poor Things will be released only in theaters on Sept. 8, 2023.

