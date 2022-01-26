Sundance: Searchlight Lands Emma Thompson Sex Comedy ‘Leo Grande’

Searchlight Pictures has acquired the U.S. Rights to the Emma Thompson-led Sundance feature Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.

The film, which is directed by Sophie Hyde from a script by Katy Brand, will stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S.

The logline for the film reads: “Stokes (Thompson), a retired school teacher, is yearning for some adventure, and some sex. Good sex. And she has a plan, which involves hiring a young sex worker named Leo Grande.” Break-out Daryl McCormack co-stars as Grande.

“Intimate in every sense, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande represents an affirming, immensely likable British comedy-drama,” reads The Hollywood Reporter review of the film.

The movie was produced by Debbie Gray of Genesius Pictures and Adrian Politowski of Align. CAA Media Finance and Cornerstone negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers.

Ahead of the festival’s Jan. 20 start, Searchlight picked up Fresh, which stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan, setting a March 4 release date on Hulu.