Feinberg Forecast: Which TV Movies Look Strongest in Emmys Race

THR’s awards expert details which big features on the small screen are contenders in this year's race including 'Fire Island,' 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,' and more.

From Top Left: Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, Fire Island, Prey, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Reno 911!: It’s a Wonderful Heist and Reality
From Top Left: Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, Fire Island, Prey, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Reno 911!: It’s a Wonderful Heist and Reality The Roku Channel/Courtesy Everett Collection; Jeong Park/Searchlight/Hulu; Katherine Bomboy/NBC; courtesy of 20th Century Studios/Hulu; Courtesy of HBO; Prashant Gupta/Comedy Central

BEST TV MOVIE

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC)

Earlier critic-proof Dolly Christmas specials were nominated in 2017, 2020 and 2021 (2021’s won). Given her popularity (there’s a reason her name is in the title), this one, shot at Dollywood with Willie Nelson among the guests, should wind up with a nom, too.

Prey (Hulu)

The fifth installment of the Predator franchise, a $65 million prequel, debuted at Comic-Con, registered at 93 percent on RT and attracted more views in its first three days than any other Hulu offering ever en route to best TV movie Critics Choice and Producers Guild noms.

Reno 911!: It’s a Wonderful Heist (Comedy Central)

The same gang from the series that ended in 2009 is hoping their third spinoff film will be their second to land a nom (after 2022’s Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon). It’s a Christmastime parody of It’s a Wonderful Life, with Lt. Dangle in the Jimmy Stewart part.

Fire Island (Hulu)

This $10 million gay rom-com version of Pride and Prejudice stars Joel Kim Booster, who also wrote it. Released during 2022 Pride Month, it clocked in at 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, landed a best TV movie Producers Guild nom and received a special ensemble tribute at the Gotham Awards.

Reality (HBO/Max)

Tina Satter’s directorial debut, starring Sydney Sweeney in her first film lead, is a word-for-word reenactment of the FBI’s interrogation of leaker Reality Winner. It premiered at the Berlin Film Fest, has a perfect RT score and was one of the last films to drop before the eligibility window closed.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku Channel)

Daniel Radcliffe plays “Weird Al” Yankovic, who co-wrote, with director Eric Appel, this sendup of the musical biopic. It premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and went on to win best TV movie at Critics Choice and the Producers Guild Awards.

This story first appeared in a June stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.

