‘Encanto,’ ‘Don’t Look Up’ Top Streaming Movie Chart With Massive Viewership

Walt Disney Animation’s family entry Encanto and Adam McKay’s cerebral black comedy Don’t Look Up each attracted massive viewership on streaming over the Christmas holiday.

Encanto was viewed a total of 2.2 million billion minutes for the week of Dec. 27-Jan. 2 to top Nielsen’s movie chart and place No. 2 on Nielsen’s overall chart for the same corridor behind Cobra Kai.

Only a handful of films or TV shows tracked by Nielsen have ever crossed the 2 billion minutes threshold.

Don’t Look Up, an original film from Netflix, was viewed a total of 2 billion minutes for the same week to come in No. 2 on the movie chart and No. 3 overall (some of the movie’s viewers during its previous debut were under reported). The cast of the star-studded film, which is a player in this year’s Oscar race, includes Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Rob Morgan.

The only streaming program to draw more viewership was Cobra Kai. The 40 episodes of the Netflix show totaled 2.42 billion minutes of viewing time for the week.

Roughly 25 percent of Encanto‘s viewership came from Hispanic homes, while 40 percent of those watching were between the ages of 2 and 11, according to Nielsen. The family film first debuted exclusively in theaters over Thanksgiving.

Don’t Look Up was driven by a notably broad-based audience that was evenly split across the 18-34, 35-49 and 50-64 year-old categories.

Other highlights on the holiday movie chart included Being the Ricardos and The Lost Daughter.

The top 10 streaming movies for the week of Dec. 13 to 19 are below (see TV rankings here). Original films are marked with an asterisk. Ratings include Apple TV+, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix and Prime Video.

1. Encanto (Disney+), 2.2 billion minutes viewed

2. Don’t Look Up* (Netflix), 2 billion minutes

3. Ron’s Gone Wrong (Disney+), 378 million

4. Being the Ricardos* (Amazon), 371 million

5. The Lost Daughter* (Netflix), 355 million

6. The Unforgiveable* (Netflix), 323 million

7. Red Notice* (Netflix), 288 million

8. Back to the Outback (Netflix), 275 million

9. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Disney+), 260 million

10. Jungle Cruise (Disney+), 229 million