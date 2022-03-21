‘Encanto,’ ‘Sex Education’ Win Best Song Nods at Guild of Music Supervisors Awards

- Share this article on Facebook
“Dos Oruguitas” from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Encanto and “F*** the Pain Away” from episodes 302 and 307 of Sex Education won the best song written and/or recorded for film and television, respectively, at the 2022 Guild of Music Supervisors Awards.
Mandi Collier took home two awards Sunday night for her work on Sylvie’s Love and Zola, while Steven Gizicki, who gave his acceptance speech in a shirt and tie that matched his dog’s outfit, won in the best music supervision for films budgeted over $25 million for Tick, Tick… Boom! Lovecraft Country and The White Lotus took home awards for their respective first seasons as well. Best music supervision for a documentary was awarded to Angela Asistio for Val.
The 12th annual awards ceremony was held virtually on Sunday night at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles, celebrating outstanding crafts of music supervisors in film, TV, documentaries, games, advertising and trailers. Diane Warren received the Icon Award while music supervisor Mitchell Leib was awarded the Legacy Award. Warren and Leib presented each other with their respective awards on Zoom, although they were in the same room.
“You’ve touched something like 400 films in your career, worked with some of the greatest directors, producers, filmmakers and songwriters, and every artist under the sun, and you are loved by your co-workers and staff, which is the greatest testament to being a boss,” Warren said to Leib, before playing a sizzle reel that included his work on Pirates of the Caribbean, Pretty Woman and Beauty and the Beast.
“[The Guild of Music Supervisors] are calling you an icon for a good reason, Diane, you’re the definition of the word — widely recognized, well-established as a brand name, acknowledged for distinctive excellence,” Leib said to Warren. “Thirteen Oscar nominations alone? Your first in 1998 was Starship’s ‘Nothing Gonna Stop Us Now’ from the movie Mannequin. Nobody remembers Mannequin! And the latest nomination for best song, this year’s ‘Somehow You Do,’ which is an appropriate title because Diane — somehow you always do — write your next best song.”
A sizzle reel was then launched about Warren’s career, including working with artists Celine Dion, Aerosmith, Cher, Michael Bolton and more. She herself has sold 150 million records, which Leib said supplies a lot of “feed for her animals on the ranch.”
During the ceremony, Bahari performed their single “Savage,” with Goapele performing the GMS Award-nominated best song for television, “Look at Us” from Homecoming, and Aloe Blacc performed the Oscar-nominated song “Somehow You Do,” written by Warren.
Joel C. High, president of the guild, opened the show virtually alongside vp Madonna Wade-Reed. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar stars Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo presented the first award.
Javier Bardem, Jessica Chastain, Miranda, Ryan Tedder, Marlon Wayans, Dave Burd (aka Lil Dicky), Rickey Minor, Rufus Wainwright, Wendy Melvoin & Lisa Coleman, Laura Karpman, Glen Hansard and Steve Burns all presented at the award show as well.
The Guild of Music Supervisors was founded in 2010 and promotes the craft of music supervision.
A full list of winners follows.
FILM
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million
Steven Gizicki – Tick, Tick… Boom!
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $25 Million
Julianne Jordan, Justine von Winterfeldt – Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $10 Million
Mandi Collier, Frankie Pine – Sylvie’s Love
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $5 Million
Mandi Collier, Jen Malone, Nicole Weisberg – Zola
Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film
“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto
Songwriter: Lin-Manuel Miranda
Performer: Sebastián Yatra
Music Supervisor: Tom MacDougall
TELEVISION
Best Music Supervision – Television Drama
Liza Richardson – Lovecraft Country – Season 1
Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical
Janet Lopez – The White Lotus – Season 1
Best Music Supervision – Reality Television
Sarah Bromberg, Stephanie Diaz-Matos, Eric Medina – Sweet Life: Los Angeles – Season 1
Best Music Supervision – Television Movie
Laura Webb, Lindsay Wolfington – To All The Boys: Always And Forever
Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television
Title: “F*** The Pain Away”
Songwriter: Merrill Nisker (aka Peaches)
Performers: The Moordale Singers and Oli Julian
Program: Sex Education
Episodes 302 and 307
Music Supervisor: Matt Biffa
DOCUMENTARIES
Best Music Supervision for a Documentary
Angela Asistio – Val
Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries
Aminé Ramer – HBO Music Box Series: “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, And Rage,” “Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss,” “DMX: Don’t Try To Understand,” “Jagged,” “Listening to Kenny G”
TRAILERS
Best Music Supervision in a Trailer
Toddrick Spalding – King Richard
ADVERTISING
Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Synch)
Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple – “iPhone 12 – Fumble”
Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music)
Jonathan Hecht, Sarah Tembeckjian – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, The Trombone Shorty Foundation – “Rise And Shine”
VIDEO GAMES
Best Music Supervision in a Video Game
Raphaella Lima, Cybele Pettus, Ben Werdegar – FIFA 22
